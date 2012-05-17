* Biggest one-day gain for gold since Jan. 25 * Wheat up 3 pct on worries over Russian crop damage * Brent oil down 2 pct to 2012 low; US copper barely up By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 17 Gold on Thursday posted its biggest daily gain since January, recouping most of this week's losses, and wheat extended its rally as buyers returned to some commodity markets cheapened by worries over Europe and the world economy. But oil prices fell to a 2012 low in London and copper closely barely higher in New York, as investors remained jittery about the growing potential that Greece could exit the euro, and also about softening U.S. economic data. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight day, hitting four-month lows, as rising Spanish bond yields increased anxiety over how that country's banks would fare in the aftermath of a Greek euro exit. "If anything, things seem to be getting worse (in Europe), as the focus now seems to be reverting away from the political deadlock in Greece and towards the deteriorating rate situation in Spain," said INTL FC Stone analyst Ed Meir. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled a touch higher as the rally in gold, wheat and a few other crops was offset by the continued weakness in oil and copper. Gold, which was down nearly 11 percent since April 30, was the biggest gainer. The spot price of bullion rose 2.3 percent, its biggest daily advance since Jan. 25. The $35 jump past $1,573 an ounce came after data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed a contraction in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region. The data rekindled some hope that the Fed would plow more money into the system to stimulate the economy, traders said. Even so, some questioned whether the rebound was little more than a "dead-cat bounce", slang for a small but temporary rally that follows significant declines. "When the move to the upside is so elastic, it suggests a lot of people caught at the wrong side, but also confirms the medium negative trend," Milko Markov, investment management analyst at SK Hart Management LLC, said. U.S. wheat futures rose to the highest level in six weeks, as dry conditions threatened production in Russia and the U.S. southern Plains. Spring drought conditions in parts of Russia's key southern grain export regions may have inflicted irreversible damage on some of the crop, and a government source told Reuters that Russia may cut its 2012/13 grain crop forecast in May from the current 94 million tonnes. "I can't call (the price increase) overdone because the conditions are still worsening" in Russia, said Dan Manternach, wheat analyst at Doane Advisory Services, adding that hot, dry, windy weather is expected to hit Russian wheat over the next seven to 10 days. "It's already in tough shape and now it's going to get blasted with a sauna." July wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 19 cents, or 3 percent, to $6.57-3/4 a bushel, after climbing 5 percent in the last session, its biggest rally in 6-1/2 weeks. Brent crude oil in London slumped more than 2 percent to end at $107.49 a barrel, the lowest level since December. "The oil market, like other risky assets, is within the grips of uncertainty surrounding the euro zone," said Harry Tchilinguirian, BNP Paribas head of commodities strategy. Prices at 5:28 p.m. EDT (2128 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 92.90 -0.25 -0.3% -6.0% Brent crude 106.96 -2.79 -2.5% -0.4% Natural gas 2.594 -0.024 -0.9% -13.2% US gold 1574.90 38.30 2.5% 0.5% Gold 1572.00 33.70 2.2% 0.5% US Copper 347.90 0.10 0.0% 1.3% Dollar 81.487 0.115 0.1% 1.6% CRB 289.550 0.200 0.1% -5.2% US corn 625.00 5.00 0.8% -3.3% US soybeans 1438.00 16.00 1.1% 20.0% US wheat 657.75 19.00 3.0% 0.8% US Coffee 178.65 1.25 0.7% -21.7% US Cocoa 2224.00 -68.00 -3.0% 5.5% US Sugar 20.86 0.13 0.6% -10.2% US silver 27.996 0.826 3.0% 0.3% US platinum 1453.40 21.20 1.5% 3.5% US palladium 605.85 11.75 2.0% -7.7%