* China's hint at stimulus, G8 support for Greece help * Oil has first major rebound in weeks * Gold's comeback cools, copper and wheat edge higher * Natural gas down 5 pct after being "overbought" By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 21 Oil closed up on Monday, having its first powerful rebound in weeks, and metals and grains edged higher too on China's call for more economic stimulus and the G8's support for Greece to stay in the euro zone. Gold prices consolidated from the comeback rally of the past two sessions. Wheat continued to advance, albeit in a smaller way, after the biggest weekly gain in 16 years. Even so, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended down, dragged by a 5 percent loss in U.S. natural gas and sharp drops in coffee and cocoa . "The big move down is behind us and there are some upside risks now," said John Davies, head of commodities research at Business Monitor International. After weeks of gloom across financial markets that drove some commodity and U.S. stock indices to multi-month lows, China helped stabilize sentiment with Premier Wen Jiabao signalling his government's willingness to take action to prop up Beijing's slowing economy. In Europe, leaders of the G8 backed keeping Greece in the euro zone, although they gave no specific prescription for resolving the widening debt crisis. But deepening banking-sector instability in Spain heightened concerns about contagion from Greece's political turmoil, meaning investors will probably stay risk-averse at least until the Greek election. "Compared to the pessimism that was going around last week, there has been some recovery, but the next significant move is going to be in a downward direction," Ross Strachan, commodities economist at Capital Economics, said in a note on copper. In oil, the benchmark Brent crude in London, settled up 1.6 percent at $108.81 a barrel. It was the largest one-day gain for Brent in seven weeks. U.S. crude's front-month contract closed up 1.2 percent for the biggest gain since May 1. Copper prices rose as well, although in moderate volume, as traders and investors weighed the positive sentiment generated by China and the G8 versus more global uncertainties. Three-month copper in London ended up $81, or 1 percent, at $7,731 a tonne. In New York, the most active U.S. copper futures contract, July gained 3.35 cents to settle at $3.5020 per lb. "(Copper) is responding to comments from China that they may try to stimulate their economy. But it is unclear whether that will be done through a fiscal stimulus as we saw in 2008 or more aggressive interest rates cuts," said Robin Bhar, analyst at Societe Generale. Natural gas, the biggest loser for the day, fell after traders noted the front-month contract was nearly 80 percent in overbought territory after peaking at a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 per mmBtu on Friday. In Monday's session, the contract ended down 13.3 cents, or 4.9 percent, at $2.609 per mmBtu. "There are a lot of speculative long positions now, and today was a correction to that run up," a Pennsylvania-based gas trader said. Prices at 5:26 p.m. EDT (2126 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 92.58 1.09 1.2% -6.3% Brent crude 109.09 1.95 1.8% 1.6% Natural gas 2.609 -0.133 -4.9% -12.7% US gold 1588.70 -3.20 -0.2% 1.4% Gold 1592.55 0.55 0.0% 1.8% US Copper 350.20 3.35 1.0% 1.9% Dollar 80.965 -0.334 -0.4% 1.0% CRB 289.800 -0.630 -0.2% -5.1% US corn 633.00 -2.50 -0.4% -2.1% US soybeans 1412.50 7.50 0.5% 17.9% US wheat 704.00 8.75 1.3% 7.9% US Cocoa 2238.00 -35.00 -1.5% 6.1% US Sugar 20.38 -0.09 -0.4% -12.3% US silver 28.304 -0.390 -1.4% 1.4% US platinum 1461.50 2.20 0.2% 4.0% US palladium 610.80 7.20 1.2% -6.9% (Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)