* CRB down 1.5 pct to September 2010 lows * US crude nears $90 support, copper at 2010 low * Wheat down 2 pct; arabica coffee at 21-month lows By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 23 The sell-off in commodities showed little signs of abating on Wednesday as the dollar's relentless climb against the euro and fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone forced a fresh tumble in prices of grains, metals and oil. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index - a global benchmark for the asset class - extended the 20-month lows of the previous session, falling 1.5 percent to a bottom not seen since September 2010. Oil prices fell about 2 percent, with U.S. crude coming precariously close to testing its $90 per barrel support. Benchmark Brent crude in London was trading below $107. "The selling will stop when the market is convinced that the uncertainty surrounding Greece and the rest of the sovereign debt issues in Europe are truly over and the macroeconomic data starts to improve," said Dominick Chirichella of New York's Energy Management Institute. The euro fell to an August 2010 low against the dollar amid uncertainties over Greece's forthcoming elections and worry about the health of Spanish banks. The dollar also gained against the euro after U.S. new home sales rose more than expected in April. New York's most active copper futures, July, hit a new 2012 low, falling nearly 3 percent to below $3.40 a lb. While the greenback's strength is always a drag on commodities priced in the currency, the additional downside caused by the home sales data was somewhat ironic as copper is a key component of home building. Gold, the precious metal investors once counted on as a safe haven when all others fell, joined the commodities pack lower. The spot contract for gold, which tracks trades in bullion, was down almost 2 percent at around $1,540 per ounce although it rebounded from the session low of around $1,534 on technical buying. Soybeans and wheat saw strong selling as forecasts for crop-boosting rains in U.S. and Russia sent wheat and soybean prices down between 1 and 2 percent. Just a week ago, wheat enjoyed its largest weekly gain in 16 years, helped by a more bullish supply-demand outlook. "There are concerns over slowing growth in China, which is putting pressure across the commodities complex, including soybeans," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. Front-month wheat in Chicago fell 2 percent to below $6.75 per bushel while soybeans slipped over 1 percent to under $13.67. Other agricultural markets also dived, with arabica coffee at 21-month lows in New York, leading with a near 4 percent loss to below $1.69 per lb. Prices at 11:03 a.m. EST (1502 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 90.35 -1.50 -1.6% -8.6% Brent crude 106.26 -2.15 -2.0% -1.0% Natural gas 2.692 -0.015 -0.6% -9.9% US gold 1539.80 -36.90 -2.3% -1.7% Gold 1539.70 -28.20 -1.8% -1.5% US Copper 339.80 -8.90 -2.6% -1.1% LME Copper 7526.25 -212.75 -2.7% -1.0% Dollar 82.032 0.539 0.7% 2.3% CRB 282.040 -4.460 -1.6% -7.6% US corn 603.50 6.50 1.1% -6.6% US soybeans 1365.25 -17.00 -1.2% 13.9% US wheat 672.75 -12.75 -1.9% 3.1% US Coffee 168.10 -6.40 -3.7% -26.3% US Cocoa 2141.00 -38.00 -1.7% 1.5% US Sugar 19.47 -0.33 -1.7% -16.2% US silver 27.300 -0.865 -3.1% -2.2% US platinum 1416.30 -42.10 -2.9% 0.8% US palladium 596.45 -19.10 -3.1% -9.1% (Editing by Bernadette Baum)