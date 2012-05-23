* CRB down 1.5 pct to September 2010 lows
* US crude nears $90 support, copper at 2010 low
* Wheat down 2 pct; arabica coffee at 21-month lows
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 23 The sell-off in commodities
showed little signs of abating on Wednesday as the dollar's
relentless climb against the euro and fears of a Greek exit from
the euro zone forced a fresh tumble in prices of grains, metals
and oil.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
- a global benchmark for the asset class - extended the 20-month
lows of the previous session, falling 1.5 percent to a bottom
not seen since September 2010.
Oil prices fell about 2 percent, with U.S. crude coming
precariously close to testing its $90 per barrel support.
Benchmark Brent crude in London was trading below $107.
"The selling will stop when the market is convinced that the
uncertainty surrounding Greece and the rest of the sovereign
debt issues in Europe are truly over and the macroeconomic data
starts to improve," said Dominick Chirichella of New York's
Energy Management Institute.
The euro fell to an August 2010 low against the dollar amid
uncertainties over Greece's forthcoming elections and worry
about the health of Spanish banks.
The dollar also gained against the euro after U.S. new home
sales rose more than expected in April.
New York's most active copper futures, July, hit a
new 2012 low, falling nearly 3 percent to below $3.40 a lb.
While the greenback's strength is always a drag on
commodities priced in the currency, the additional downside
caused by the home sales data was somewhat ironic as copper is a
key component of home building.
Gold, the precious metal investors once counted on as
a safe haven when all others fell, joined the commodities pack
lower. The spot contract for gold, which tracks trades in
bullion, was down almost 2 percent at around $1,540 per ounce
although it rebounded from the session low of around $1,534 on
technical buying.
Soybeans and wheat saw strong selling as forecasts for
crop-boosting rains in U.S. and Russia sent wheat and soybean
prices down between 1 and 2 percent. Just a week ago, wheat
enjoyed its largest weekly gain in 16 years, helped by a more
bullish supply-demand outlook.
"There are concerns over slowing growth in China, which is
putting pressure across the commodities complex, including
soybeans," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
Front-month wheat in Chicago fell 2 percent to below
$6.75 per bushel while soybeans slipped over 1 percent to
under $13.67.
Other agricultural markets also dived, with arabica coffee
at 21-month lows in New York, leading with a near 4
percent loss to below $1.69 per lb.
Prices at 11:03 a.m. EST (1502 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US crude 90.35 -1.50 -1.6% -8.6%
Brent crude 106.26 -2.15 -2.0% -1.0%
Natural gas 2.692 -0.015 -0.6% -9.9%
US gold 1539.80 -36.90 -2.3% -1.7%
Gold 1539.70 -28.20 -1.8% -1.5%
US Copper 339.80 -8.90 -2.6% -1.1%
LME Copper 7526.25 -212.75 -2.7% -1.0%
Dollar 82.032 0.539 0.7% 2.3%
CRB 282.040 -4.460 -1.6% -7.6%
US corn 603.50 6.50 1.1% -6.6%
US soybeans 1365.25 -17.00 -1.2% 13.9%
US wheat 672.75 -12.75 -1.9% 3.1%
US Coffee 168.10 -6.40 -3.7% -26.3%
US Cocoa 2141.00 -38.00 -1.7% 1.5%
US Sugar 19.47 -0.33 -1.7% -16.2%
US silver 27.300 -0.865 -3.1% -2.2%
US platinum 1416.30 -42.10 -2.9% 0.8%
US palladium 596.45 -19.10 -3.1% -9.1%
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)