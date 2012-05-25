* Investors pare risk ahead of longer weekend in the U.S.
* CRB down 3 pct on week for biggest weekly drop since Dec
* Oil, metals and a few crops up on day; natgas, cotton down
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 25 Prices of oil climbed on Friday
along with those of copper and a few crops, but commodities
still ended with their biggest weekly loss in 5 months after
this week's selling induced by fears about the euro zone and
slowing world economy.
The dollar hovered at a near two-year high against the euro
, continuing to pressure commodities priced in the
currency, as Greece's status in the euro zone remained a
question.
A plea for financial help from Catalonia, Spain's wealthiest
autonomous region, brought further strain onto the euro.
Stocks on Wall Street fell. Prices of gold
and U.S. government bonds rose as some
investors opted for safe havens after a week of
less-than-assuring economic data from the United States and
China.
But compared with the upheaval earlier in the week, Friday's
session was relatively quiet as traders and investors pared risk
ahead of Monday's U.S. Memorial Day holiday which made for a
longer weekend break in the United States.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities was virtually unchanged on Friday,
with gains in oil, metals and crops such as wheat and sugar
offset by losses in natural gas, cattle and cotton.
For the week though, the 19-commodity CRB was on course to
post a 3 percent drop -- its sharpest loss since the week ended
Dec. 16, when it fell 3.7 percent.
Crude oil futures rose about a quarter percent in London
-- to trade above $106 per barrel -- and 0.3 percent in
New York -- where it held above $90.
A lack of progress in talks between world powers and Iran
over Tehran's disputed nuclear program, and a
better-than-expected reading on U.S. consumer sentiment, helped
bolster oil prices. On a weekly basis though, oil was for headed
for a fourth straight week of losses.
Copper ended the session about a quarter percent up,
finishing near $3.45 a lb in New York and just below
$7,640 a tonne in London.
For the week, it was down about a quarter percent, after a
rebound on Thursday helped the metal trim sharp losses from
earlier in the week when it plumbed 4-1/2-month lows.
"Is not about actual demand," Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at
Frankfurt's Commerzbank, said, referring to copper.
"Fundamentals are not that bad but it's psychological, the
correction is likely to continue as I don't think everything is
priced in already. Prices could find a floor in July, when there
will be more visibility on whether Greece will exit (the euro)
and at what cost."
Prices at 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US crude 90.74 0.08 0.1% -8.2%
Brent crude 106.71 0.14 0.2% -0.6%
Natural gas 2.560 -0.087 -3.3% -14.4%
US gold 1572.00 14.50 0.9% 0.3%
Gold 1572.36 14.11 0.9% 0.5%
US Copper 344.35 1.50 0.4% 0.2%
LME Copper 7627.00 17.00 0.2% 0.4%
Dollar 82.401 0.054 0.1% 2.8%
CRB 281.770 -0.150 -0.1% -7.7%
US corn 578.75 0.25 0.0% -10.5%
US soybeans 1381.25 5.25 0.4% 15.2%
US wheat 679.00 16.00 2.4% 4.0%
US Coffee 167.65 0.90 0.5% -26.5%
US Cocoa 2105.00 5.00 0.2% -0.2%
US Sugar 19.58 0.04 0.2% -15.7%
US silver 28.415 0.228 0.8% 1.8%
US platinum 1428.70 6.30 0.4% 1.7%
US palladium 590.20 2.70 0.5% -10.1%
