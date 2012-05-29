* Gold, oil, wheat, corn, silver, London copper down * Natgas down more than 5 pct, CRB's biggest decline * Strong dollar slams gold, down l pct By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, May 29 Major commodity markets tumbled on Tuesday, pressured by a surging dollar after a downgrade of Spain's credit rating renewed investor fears about Europe's debt crisis, despite hopes that Chinese demand for raw materials would grow and that Greece would remain in the euro zone. The euro fell to its weakest level against the dollar since July 2010 after Egan-Jones ratings cut Spain's credit rating for the third time in less than a month. The rising dollar kept pressure on commodities priced in the U.S. currency even though investors drew confidence that Greece would sort out its debt problems from polls that showed the political party that backs an international bailout was faring well. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities fell 0.78 percent as oil, gold, London copper, wheat, corn, silver and natural gas all declined. Oil, which is priced in U.S. dollars and reacts inversely to the currency's moves, was pressured lower by a stronger dollar. "Crude oil prices dropped as soon as the Egan-Jones downgrade of Spanish debt was announced," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. "The reaction highlights the nervous state of the markets over the slow creep toward the precipice of a market disruption event in the euro zone," he added. Brent crude oil for July delivery settled 43 cents lower at $106.68 per barrel, after trading as high as $107.95. U.S. crude oil ended the session at $90.76 per barrel, down 10 cents. China's biggest banks were said to have boosted lending with an eye on infrastructure projects in Beijing. China has been a major consumer of commodities, especially copper. "I think the sense that China might do something is being supportive of metals," Citi analyst David Wilson said. Copper on the London Metal Exchange lost $19 to settle at $7,670 on the euro zone debt worries, but in New York, copper on COMEX ended the session 1.40 cents higher at $3.4620 per lb. Natural gas posted the day's biggest decline, dropping 5.4 percent, as the front-month June contract expired and as forecasts for cooler weather dented expectations for air-conditioning demand. In the grains markets, U.S. wheat and corn futures fell sharply as supply fears eased but soybeans ended slightly higher on the opposite sentiment. Precious metals were mixed on Tuesday. Spot gold was slid 1.4 percent on euro zone fears and a weaker U.S. dollar, trading at $1,551.50 an ounce at 2:42 p.m. EDT ( 1842 GMT). Spot palladium XPD= inched up 15 cents at $601.97 an ounce. Prices at 3:38 p.m. EST (1935 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 90.71 -0.14 -0.2% -8.2% Brent crude 106.63 -0.48 -0.4% -0.7% Natural gas 2.429 -0.139 -5.4% -18.7% US gold 1548.70 -20.20 -1.3% -1.2% Gold 1552.85 -20.08 -1.3% -0.7% US Copper 346.20 1.40 0.4% 0.8% Dollar 82.521 0.119 0.1% 2.9% CRB 279.740 -2.210 -0.8% -8.4% US corn 562.50 -16.00 -2.8% -13.0% US soybeans 1386.75 4.75 0.3% 15.7% US wheat 656.75 -23.25 -3.4% 0.6% US Coffee 165.40 -2.40 -1.4% -27.5% US Cocoa 2110.00 0.00 0.0% 0.0% US Sugar 19.53 -0.09 -0.5% -15.9% US silver 27.767 -0.603 -2.1% -0.5% US platinum 1428.10 1.60 0.1% 1.7% US palladium 603.55 13.55 2.3% -8.0% (Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons, Frank Tang and Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)