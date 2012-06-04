* Oil up first time in 5 days; NYMEX crude rises 1 pct * Corn jumps 3 pct on weaker dollar, worry over yields * Copper at 7-month lows; gold sees renewed selling * CRB has strongest rebound since April 27 * Coming Up: Group of 7 finance chiefs talks on euro zone By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 4 Prices of oil and a few other commodities rose o n M onday, advancing from multi-month lows, as investors regained hope that European authorities would be able to keep the currency union intact amid lingering worries over Spain and Greece. Crude rose for the first time in five days, closing up 1 percent in New York and rebounding from 16-month lows, after news that France and the European Commission were supportive of an ambitious plan to use the euro zone's permanent bailout fund to rescue stricken banks. Corn futures jumped 3 percent to $5.68 a bushel in Chicago , as a stronger euro favored investors using the single currency to buy dollar-denominated crop commodities. Grains were also helped by dry weather threatening yields in the U.S. Midwest crop belt. "After the sell-off last week, it's just a little bit of a recovery," said Marty Foreman, grains analyst at Doane Advisory Services in St. Louis. Metals markets remained down, with copper touching seven-month lows. Gold, which rose 4 percent on Friday in the biggest one-day rally in 3 years, came under renewed selling as financial markets focused on Tuesday's emergency talks among Group of Seven finance chiefs to discuss the euro zone's woes. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled up 0.6 percent, marking its sharpest gain since April 27 or more than a month. "The only reason we had a small rally today was because of dollar weakness," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien. Others pointed to more tremors in the euro zone that could cause prices to tumble anew, adding that the dollar's weakness seemed only temporary. "Right now the tools to deal with the European crisis and the U.S. economy are limited and questionable," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer at SICA Wealth Management LLC, which has $1 billion in assets. Crude oil's front-month contract in New York rose 75 cents to settle at $83.98, after falling to $81.21, its lowest since prices were last under $80 a barrel on Oct. 6, 2011. In London, benchmark Brent crude finished up 42 cents at $98.85 a barrel. U.S. crude prices fell 8.4 percent last week and Brent lost 7.9 percent, marking losses for a fifth straight week. Aside from the euro zone's woes, commodities were pressured last week by news that U.S. job growth had stumbled in May while data from No. 2 oil consumer China indicated a slowdown in its manufacturing. On the flip side, the weak U.S. jobs data has raised expectations that the Federal Reserve might be more inclined to engage in a third round of stimulus, known as quantitative easing. Such an easing is expected to weaken the dollar and boost commodities. Investors await Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before a congressional panel on Thursday for clues on plans to bolster the faltering U.S. economic recovery. Prices at 4:04 p.m. EDT (2004 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 84.22 0.99 1.2% -14.8% Brent crude 98.97 0.54 0.6% -7.8% Natural gas 2.415 0.089 3.8% -19.2% US gold 1612.20 -8.30 -0.5% 2.9% Gold 1618.79 -6.81 -0.4% 3.5% US Copper 330.70 -0.65 -0.2% -3.8% Dollar 82.549 -0.341 -0.4% 3.0% CRB 270.000 1.690 0.6% -11.6% US corn 568.00 16.50 3.0% -12.1% US soybeans 1340.00 -4.25 -0.3% 11.8% US wheat 627.75 15.50 2.5% -3.8% US Coffee 158.45 0.95 0.6% -30.6% US Cocoa 2094.00 31.00 1.5% -0.7% US Sugar 18.90 -0.19 -1.0% -18.6% US silver 28.007 -0.505 -1.8% 0.3% US platinum 1427.30 -5.90 -0.4% 1.6% US palladium 612.25 -0.05 0.0% -6.7% (Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)