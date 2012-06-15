* Dollar falls vs euro as central banks pledge liquidity * CRB rises slightly, with 11 of its 19 components up * Sugar up 3 pct on day, copper rises more than 1 percent * Oil rises on day but down for week * Corn down 4 pct on day on Greek worries; big US acreage By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 15 Metals and oil prices closed up on Friday after central banks across the world pledged to avert any market disruptions from weekend elections in Greece. The dollar fell against the euro, providing support to commodities priced in the greenback, as central banks in major economies stood ready to pump money into markets and prevent a credit squeeze should the election outcome rattle investors. Analysts said stocks and other risky assets in the euro zone were likely to come under pressure regardless of the outcome of the polls, as Greeks weigh the option of accepting tough European bailout conditions or leaving the euro. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, settled a touch higher after 11 of its 19 components ended in positive territory. Sugar was the CRB's biggest gainer, rising 3 percent on worries that supply from main producing country Brazil might tighten due to excessive rains at harvest. Copper logged the second biggest rise, more than 1 percent, encouraged by the global action plan of central banks. Even so, uncertainty over how the euro zone crisis would play out in the coming week forced some markets to close down and limited gains in others. Corn fell 4 percent, suffering its biggest loss in three weeks, as players remained worried about the Greek elections. "At this point, it looks like the markets are frozen and waiting for the results of the Greek elections, which are totally unpredictable," said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at Energy Management Institute in New York. In oil, London's benchmark Brent crude settled up 44 cents, or nearly half a percent, at $97.61 per barrel. U.S. crude's front-month contract finished up 12 cents, or 0.14 percent, at $84.03 a barrel. For the week, however, both crude markets ended down, with Brent losing nearly 2 percent. "We are waiting for the Greek elections. If there is a conclusive result for a government that wants reform, then there will be a return of risk appetite and oil will resume the upstream trend," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity market strategy at BNP Paribas. In copper, London Metal Exchange's three-month contract rose $90.50 to finish at $7,510.50 a tonne. The contract was up nearly 3 percent on the week. U.S. copper futures for July on New York's COMEX exchange firmed 2.90 cents to settle at $3.3835 per lb. In corn, the market's 4 percent drop was influenced partly by forecasts for a huge U.S. corn acreage this year aside from worries over Greece. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, July settled down 22 cents at $5.79-1/2 per bushel. Sugar outperformed other markets after an unusually wet May for the world's biggest sugar cane belt in center-south Brazil slowed output early in the harvest season, according to Brazil's sugar industry association Unica. U.S. sugar's benchmark contract in New York, October, added 0.50, or 2.56 percent, to finish at 20.01 cents per lb. Prices at 4:07 p.m. EDT (2007 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 83.97 0.06 0.1% -15.0% Brent crude 97.50 0.33 0.3% -9.2% Natural gas 2.467 -0.028 -1.1% -17.5% US gold 1627.00 8.60 0.5% 3.8% Gold 1624.70 2.19 0.1% 3.9% US Copper 338.35 2.90 0.9% -1.5% Dollar 81.527 -0.463 -0.6% 1.7% CRB 272.230 0.180 0.1% -10.8% US corn 579.50 -22.00 -3.7% -10.4% US soybeans 1376.00 -10.00 -0.7% 14.8% US wheat 609.50 -14.00 -2.3% -6.6% US Coffee 150.05 0.85 0.6% -34.2% US Cocoa 2219.00 -6.00 -0.3% 5.2% US Sugar 20.84 0.87 4.4% -10.3% US silver 28.740 0.333 1.2% 3.0% US platinum 1487.20 -0.40 0.0% 5.9% US palladium 629.10 -4.50 -0.7% -4.1%