(Corrects bullet point and first paragraph to biggest rally since February) * CRB index up 1.3 pct, biggest rise since February * U.S. crude, copper up 1 pct; soy, sugar rise over 3 pct * Gold down slightly as investors dump safe-havens for risk By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 19 Commodities on Tuesday staged their biggest rally since February, jumping more than 1 percent as the euro rose on optimism about progress in Greece after weekend elections, and on hopes for more U.S. monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve. The dollar's drop to a near one-month low against the euro boosted demand for commodities priced in the greenback from users of the single currency. The euro jumped on news that Greece was making advances in forming a coalition government after Sunday's election and will renegotiate its bailout package with international lenders. Expectations that the Federal Reserve may ease monetary policy further after a series of disappointing U.S economic data also spurred risk taking across financial markets. Stocks on Wall Street rose as the Fed began a two-day meeting. Gold was one of the few commodities to decline, as investors waded out of safe-havens such as precious metals and U.S. Treasuries. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, settled up 1.3 percent, its most since Feb. 21. Twelve of the index's 19 components ended up, with soybeans, sugar, wheat, cotton, coffee, orange juice and nickel all rallying more than 3 percent. "It's a big move across the board. Everyone's just buying," said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida, a firm focusing on agricultural markets analysis. Not all the gains were due to bets on Europe or a Fed stimulus. Oil prices rose partly because of the deadlock in talks between Iran and world powers to defuse the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program. U.S. crude oil's front-month contract settled up 76 cents, or nearly 1 percent, at $84.03 a barrel, after trading as high as $84.41 during the session. London's Brent crude bucked the trend with a slightly lower close. Soybean futures staged their largest run-up in eight months partly due to the hot and dry weather threatening crops in the U.S. Midwest grains belt. Soybeans' front-month contract in Chicago, July, closed up 48-1/4 cents, or 3.5 percent, at $14.32-1/2 per bushel, after rallying to a one-month high of $14.51-1/2. Sugar got an additional boost from wet weather in top producing country Brazil, hitting a near two-month top. The most-actively traded raw sugar contract in New York, July , settled up 0.71 cents, or 3.4 percent, at 21.57 cents a lb. In copper, the three-month futures contract in London firmed $99, or 1 percent, to end at $7,609 a tonne, near Monday's session peak at $7,615, which was a high since May 30. Prices at 3:29 p.m. EDT (1929 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 84.10 0.83 1.0% -14.9% Brent crude 95.89 -0.16 -0.2% -10.7% Natural gas 2.545 -0.090 -3.4% -14.9% US gold 1622.20 -3.50 -0.2% 3.5% Gold 1619.74 -8.20 -0.5% 3.6% US Copper 343.35 3.80 1.1% -0.1% Dollar 81.385 -0.566 -0.7% 1.5% CRB 277.210 3.590 1.3% -9.2% US corn 612.50 13.00 2.2% -5.3% US soybeans 1433.75 49.50 3.6% 19.6% US wheat 649.50 19.25 3.1% -0.5% US Coffee 156.60 7.05 4.7% -31.4% US Cocoa 2230.00 56.00 2.6% 5.7% US Sugar 21.57 0.71 3.4% -7.1% US silver 28.368 -0.303 -1.1% 1.6% US platinum 1480.50 -3.60 -0.2% 5.4% US palladium 628.25 -3.60 -0.6% -4.3%