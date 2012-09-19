* Copper rises on Bank of Japan monetary easing
* Oil slides on plentiful stocks, Saudi comments
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Commodity markets ended mixed
on Wednesday with oil prices dragging, despite some positive
U.S. data and a buoyant stock market.
Gold ended nearly flat with Tuesday's close, and copper rose
on support from the Bank of Japan's monetary policy easing.
Oil is the largest component of the 19-commodity Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index which reflected crude's
weakness on Wednesday.
The CRB fell 1 percent on Wednesday, after falling by 1
percent on Tuesday and 2 percent on Monday.
A few bright patches in the U.S. economy, which would
generally support the energy market, were not enough to lift oil
prices.
U.S. home resales rose in August to their highest rate in
more than two years, the National Association of Realtors said
on Wednesday.
Wall Street traded higher with the Dow Jones industrial
average up 39.90 points, or 0.29 percent, and The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index up 3.15 points in intraday
trading.
But oil futures fell more than $3 per barrel in both U.S.
and London markets, marking three days of declines. Pressure
came from a government report that showed higher-than-expected
crude oil stocks and remarks from the Saudi oil minister that
the kingdom would take steps to ease oil prices.
The U.S. government said it would not rule out a release of
oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which would increase
supply and ease prices, but it had no specific announcement on
Wednesday.
London Brent crude oil settled at $108.19 per
barrel, down 3.4 percent, or $3.84.
U.S. oil futures lost $3.31, or 3.47 percent, to
settle at $91.98 per barrel.
U.S. agriculture markets ended higher as buyers came back
into the markets after a sharp two-day selloff.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 1.8
percent to $16.69-1/2 a bushel, after losing 6 percent over the
course of two days.
Wheat rose 2.1 percent and corn rose 2.2 percent
.