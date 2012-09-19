* Copper rises on Bank of Japan monetary easing

* Oil slides on plentiful stocks, Saudi comments

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

By Jeanine Prezioso

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Commodity markets ended mixed on Wednesday with oil prices dragging, despite some positive U.S. data and a buoyant stock market.

Gold ended nearly flat with Tuesday's close, and copper rose on support from the Bank of Japan's monetary policy easing.

Oil is the largest component of the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index which reflected crude's weakness on Wednesday.

The CRB fell 1 percent on Wednesday, after falling by 1 percent on Tuesday and 2 percent on Monday.

A few bright patches in the U.S. economy, which would generally support the energy market, were not enough to lift oil prices.

U.S. home resales rose in August to their highest rate in more than two years, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday.

Wall Street traded higher with the Dow Jones industrial average up 39.90 points, or 0.29 percent, and The Standard & Poor's 500 Index up 3.15 points in intraday trading.

But oil futures fell more than $3 per barrel in both U.S. and London markets, marking three days of declines. Pressure came from a government report that showed higher-than-expected crude oil stocks and remarks from the Saudi oil minister that the kingdom would take steps to ease oil prices.

The U.S. government said it would not rule out a release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which would increase supply and ease prices, but it had no specific announcement on Wednesday.

London Brent crude oil settled at $108.19 per barrel, down 3.4 percent, or $3.84.

U.S. oil futures lost $3.31, or 3.47 percent, to settle at $91.98 per barrel.

U.S. agriculture markets ended higher as buyers came back into the markets after a sharp two-day selloff.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 1.8 percent to $16.69-1/2 a bushel, after losing 6 percent over the course of two days.

Wheat rose 2.1 percent and corn rose 2.2 percent .