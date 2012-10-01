* Natgas up 5 pct, leading gains on cooler weather outlook * Arabica coffee and raw sugar up about 3 pct each * Gold hits near one-year high * Optimistic view of commodities tempered by euro zone By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Oct 1 Commodities closed up broadly for a third day on Monday as prices adjusted to a weak dollar after fourth quarter trading opened to nagging worries over Europe. Natural gas led gains with a 5 percent price jump, hitting its highest level for 2012 and extending its winning streak for a fifth day on forecasts of cooler U.S. weather . Soft commodities such as arabica coffee and raw sugar rose about 3 percent each. Gold hit a near one-year high, with traders and analysts citing both fund buying and possible central bank demand for bullion caused by inflation concerns. Brent crude oil closed down after an early rally set off by positive U.S. manufacturing data fizzled on worries about a looming recession in the euro zone and signs of economic weakness in Asia. Soybeans and grains such as corn and wheat also fell on a record-fast harvest and reports of larger-than-expected crop yields. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodity markets, settled up 0.6 percent. The 19-commodity index has risen about 2.5 percent in all over the past three sessions. "I think it's more likely the dollar weakness," said Stephen Briggs, a metal markets strategist in London for BNP Paribas, offering a reason for the broadly higher finish. The dollar fell from a three-week high against other major currencies after data showed U.S. manufacturing expanded unexpectedly in September for the first time since May as new orders and employment picked up. Since commodities are mostly traded in dollars, a weakening of the currency usually triggers upward adjustments in price. Commodities posted their biggest gain in nearly two years during the third quarter as prices hit multi-month highs in anticipation of bond-buying and other stimulus - later confirmed - by central banks in the United States, Europe and China. Prospects for capital flows into commodities look even better for the current quarter after a U.S. judge knocked back on Friday tough new rules to clamp down on excessive speculation in raw material markets. The decision by District Court Judge Robert Wilkins handed an 11th-hour victory to Wall Street's biggest banks and angered lawmakers concerned about high prices for gasoline and raw materials. It is the second legal setback for regulators struggling to implement sweeping reforms enacted after the 2008 financial crisis. Despite such positive factors for the trade, commodity dealers and analysts said prices could still fall in the fourth quarter if sentiment about Europe worsened, causing the euro and dollar to rally. Concerns are running high about when, and not if, Spain will request a bailout in exchange for the European Central Bank lowering its borrowing costs. Global factory data on Monday showed companies across the world have yet to benefit much from the aggressive stimulus spending undertaken recently by the world's major central banks. Euro zone factories suffered their worst quarter since early 2009, suggesting the region may struggle to avoid recession. Factory activity in China also contracted, indicating that the world's No. 2 economy lost momentum for a seventh consecutive quarter. Prices at 6:05 p.m. EDT (2204 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 92.46 -0.02 0.0% -6.4% Brent crude 112.13 -0.26 -0.2% 4.4% Natural gas 3.480 0.000 0.0% 16.4% US gold 1783.30 9.40 0.5% 13.8% Gold 1775.64 -4.75 -0.3% 13.5% US Copper 378.55 2.75 0.7% 10.2% LME Copper 8299.50 94.50 1.2% 9.2% Dollar 79.818 -0.117 -0.1% -0.4% US corn 760.00 0.50 0.1% 17.6% US soybeans 1563.00 -39.75 -2.5% 30.4% US wheat 896.00 -16.25 -1.8% 37.3% US Coffee 178.05 4.55 2.6% -22.0% US Cocoa 2450.00 -66.00 -2.6% 16.2% US Sugar 21.13 0.71 3.5% -9.0% US silver 34.952 0.375 1.1% 25.2% US platinum 1683.80 16.40 1.0% 19.9% US palladium 645.60 4.80 0.7% -1.6%