* Brent, US oil prices diverge
* Copper, wheat and soybeans close higher; coffee down
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 1 Commodities rose broadly on
Thursday as markets tried to regain a sense of normalcy after a
storm devastated the economically key U.S. East Coast, but oil
prices were mixed on varying reactions to economic data.
U.S. crude oil futures settled up 1 percent at $87.09
a barrel on the back of larger-than-expected draws in oil stocks
and bullish data in the United States, the world's largest
economy and consumer of energy.
U.S. stock markets, which often lead oil prices, also
rallied as data showed domestic companies added jobs in October
at the fastest pace in eight months and consumer confidence hit
its highest level in more than four years.
U.S. gasoline prices also rose.
"As highways are reopened, etc, a scramble for gasoline
supply at the retail level appears to be supporting," Jim
Ritterbusch, president of oil research firm Ritterbusch &
Associates, said in a note.
But London's Brent crude, which determines global
oil prices more than U.S. crude, finished down a half percent at
$108.17 a barrel on expectations that oilfield output in the
North Sea will normalize soon after maintenance concludes.
Brent was also weighed down by concerns about the euro zone
economy, and fear that the destruction wrought by superstorm
Sandy could further delay the U.S. recovery.
Political uncertainties could keep oil prices trading
sideways over the next week, analysts said. The U.S. election is
six days away while China's leaders will be meeting to fill top
posts in the world's largest commodities
importer.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
indicator for commodities, settled up 0.4 percent after 10 of
the 19 markets tracked by the index settled in positive
territory.
COPPER, SOYBEANS, WHEAT UP
Copper rose, helped by the U.S. jobs and consumer confidence
data and other statistics showing a glimmer of renewed economic
vigor in big metals consumer China and other key Asian nations.
London's three-month copper contract closed 0.9
percent higher at $7,826 per tonne, the third day of gains.
The market hit a two-month low on Monday after shedding 9
percent since touching a peak of $8,422 on Sept. 19 following a
burst of buying linked to central bank stimulus measures. So far
this year, copper is up 4.6 percent.
Soybean futures rose for a third straight day in
Chicago trade, led by strength in Chinese soy markets. Wheat
firmed for a second day.
Arabica coffee futures bucked the trend, dropping to
the lowest level in more than four months, on pressure from the
firm U.S. dollar and chart-based selling.
Prices at 3:54 p.m. EDT (1954 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 86.99 0.75 0.9% -12.0%
Brent crude 108.20 -0.50 -0.5% 0.8%
Natural gas 3.699 0.007 0.2% 23.8%
US gold 1715.50 -3.60 -0.2% 9.5%
Gold 1713.94 -6.11 -0.4% 9.6%
US Copper 355.20 3.45 1.0% 3.4%
LME Copper 7826.00 66.50 0.9% 3.0%
Dollar 80.050 0.131 0.2% -0.2%
US corn 751.00 -4.75 -0.6% 16.2%
US soybeans 1558.50 11.50 0.7% 30.0%
US wheat 868.50 4.00 0.5% 33.1%
US Coffee 153.45 -1.20 -0.8% -32.8%
US Cocoa 2420.00 32.00 1.3% 14.7%
US Sugar 19.38 -0.08 -0.4% -16.6%
US silver 32.248 -0.068 -0.2% 15.5%
US platinum 1572.70 -4.80 -0.3% 11.9%
US palladium 612.45 2.65 0.4% -6.7%