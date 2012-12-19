* Oil posts biggest one-day gain in a month * Corn falls to lowest levels in more than 5 months * Soy extends Tuesday selloff on worries over China demand * Cocoa hits 5-month low; copper slips too By Barani Krishnan Dec 19 Oil scored its biggest daily gain in a month on Wednesday on hopes that a U.S. fiscal deal was still possible to prevent a new recession in the No. 1 energy consumer, while most other commodities, especially agricultural types, closed down. Corn fell to its lowest levels in more than five months after a bearish acreage outlook was released by an influential private forecaster. Soybeans extended Tuesday's selloff on worries that the firm export demand for U.S. soy over the past few months may be softening. Cocoa dropped to a five-month low on speculative selling ; copper slipped after fewer startups in U.S. housing projects, and gold ended flat after a 3-1/2-month low in the previous session. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, which tracks 19 futures markets, settled a touch higher. Despite the broad decline, the index got a boost from the higher close in U.S. crude oil, its main component. U.S. crude oil settled up 1.8 percent at $89.51 a barrel. Brent crude in London finished at $110.366, up 1.4 percent, the biggest daily gain for the benchmark since Nov. 19. "There was a risk-on tone when we started the day globally," said Addison Armstrong, an oil analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. "All markets were looking to go higher, and I think crude has fed off that," Armstrong said. Crude rallied on expectations that President Barack Obama and Republicans in Congress will agree on a U.S. budget by Dec. 31. While Obama threatened to veto a Republican tax plan, both sides appeared confident a deal remained within reach. CORN, SOY TUMBLE Corn futures in Chicago fell 2.4 percent. The benchmark contract hit its lowest in more than five months after influential private forecaster Informa Economics raised its 2013 U.S. corn acreage forecast to 99.026 million acres. That forecast, for the most corn acreage since 1936, came despite sluggish demand for corn from importers and ethanol producers. "The Informa numbers that came out today weighed on our markets," said Brian Hoops, president at Midwest Market Solutions. Benchmark U.S. corn for March delivery settled down 17 cents at $7.03 a bushel. Soybeans dropped around 2 percent for a second straight session, reeling from Tuesday's news that top soy consumer China canceled a contract to purchase 300,000 tonnes of U.S. supplies. Aside from that cargo, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on said another 120,000 tonnes of locally-grown soybeans sold to unknown destinations -- which traders believe are buyers from China -- were also scrapped. "Soybeans are still suffering from the impact of signs that demand is fading as illustrated by China's canceled purchases," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. Chicago-traded soybeans for January delivery closed down 29 cents at $14.37 a bushel. Prices at 5:31 p.m. EST (2231 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 89.42 1.58 1.8% -9.5% Brent crude 110.21 1.37 1.3% 2.6% Natural gas 3.320 -0.098 -2.9% 11.1% US gold 1667.70 -3.00 -0.2% 6.4% Gold 1665.85 -0.71 0.0% 6.5% US Copper 359.50 -4.15 -1.1% 4.6% LME Copper 7926.00 -98.00 -1.2% 4.3% Dollar 79.396 0.037 0.1% -1.0% US corn 703.00 -17.00 -2.4% 8.7% US soybeans 1437.00 -29.00 -2.0% 19.9% US wheat 805.75 -5.50 -0.7% 23.4% US Coffee 144.90 0.90 0.6% -36.5% US Cocoa 2358.00 -39.00 -1.6% 11.8% US Sugar 19.23 -0.16 -0.8% -17.2% US silver 31.116 -0.553 -1.7% 11.5% US platinum 1592.90 -0.80 -0.1% 13.4% US palladium 698.35 7.40 1.1% 6.4%