* Fresh fears over euro zone drives up gold * Copper, aluminum up too on hopes of more China buying By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 12 Gold had its biggest gain in two weeks on Tuesday after a top European Central Bank official said the euro zone crisis was not over, and copper and other base metals rallied too, sending commodities higher for a third day in a row. The dollar remained near its recent highs against a basket of major currencies, limiting some of the upside in commodities. A firm dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback less attractive to holders of other currencies. Oil prices were mixed, with benchmark Brent crude in London ending down for a third straight session in choppy trading, while U.S. crude posted a fourth consecutive day of gains. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodity prices, settled up 0.3 percent. Thirteen of the 19 markets tracked by the CRB ended up, with copper, aluminum and silver all rising by 1 percent or more. BUNDESBANK OFFICIAL'S CAUTION LIFTS GOLD Gold ran up on fresh jitters over the eurozone crisis, although analysts said the metal still looked vulnerable as redemptions in gold exchange-traded funds continued. Gold briefly rose to almost $1,600 an ounce, a near two-week high. Last week, it had found support in an area near $1,560 an ounce, weighed down by an equities rally and an improving U.S. economic outlook. The rally came after Bundesbank's chief Jens Weidmann, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, said the German central bank had set aside billions more euros against what it deemed risky ECB moves. The spot price of gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,593.20 by 4:22 p.m. EDT (2022 GMT), its biggest one-day gain in two weeks. Earlier, it rose as much as 1.1 percent to $1,598.20 an ounce, its highest level since Feb 28. But the outlook for gold remains under pressure after holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed ETF, fell on Monday to 1,236.729 tonnes, the lowest since October 2011. COPPER AIDED BY HOPES OF CHINA BARGAIN-HUNTING Copper neared a two-week high on expectations that it's recent slide to multi-month lows would encourage physical buying from top consumer China. Traders in China, which consumes 40 percent of global refined copper, said a narrowing price gap between domestic Chinese prices and global benchmarks had spurred buying in recent days. Three-month copper in London ended up at $7,830 a tonne from $7,755 on Monday, having earlier hit its highest since Feb. 28 at $7,883. Copper prices dipped to $7,667 a tonne in intraday trade on Monday, not far off a 3-1/2 month low hit in early March. Prices have shed almost 7 percent from a 2013 high in early February, and are down 2 percent for the year so far. The three-month contract for aluminum closed up at $1,982 a tonne from $1,951.50 on Monday, spurred by gains in other base metals Prices at 6:21 p.m. EST (2221 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 92.62 0.08 0.1% 0.9% Brent crude 109.60 -0.62 -0.6% -1.4% Natural gas 3.645 0.000 0.0% 8.8% US gold 1591.70 13.70 0.9% -5.0% Gold 1592.81 0.72 0.0% -4.9% US Copper 353.80 3.80 1.1% -3.1% LME Copper 7830.00 72.00 0.9% -1.3% Dollar 82.581 0.009 0.0% 7.6% US corn 741.00 6.50 0.9% 6.1% US soybeans 1489.75 -25.00 -1.7% 5.0% US wheat 700.50 6.50 0.9% -10.0% US Coffee 142.35 -1.40 -1.0% -1.0% US Cocoa 2158.00 28.00 1.3% -3.5% US Sugar 18.82 0.00 0.0% -3.5% US silver 29.171 0.318 1.1% -3.5% US platinum 1595.00 -6.20 -0.4% 3.7% US palladium 775.50 -3.70 -0.5% 10.3%