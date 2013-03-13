(In Tuesday's item, corrects headline and lead to say "fourth
day" of gains, not third)
* Fresh fears over euro zone drives up gold
* Copper, aluminum up too on hopes of more China buying
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 12 Gold had its biggest gain in
two weeks on Tuesday after a top European Central Bank official
said the euro zone crisis was not over, and copper and other
base metals rallied too, sending commodities higher for a fourth
day in a row.
The dollar remained near its recent highs against a basket
of major currencies, limiting some of the upside in
commodities. A firm dollar makes commodities priced in the
greenback less attractive to holders of other currencies.
Oil prices were mixed, with benchmark Brent crude in London
ending down for a third straight session in choppy
trading, while U.S. crude posted a fourth consecutive day
of gains.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodity prices, settled up 0.3 percent.
Thirteen of the 19 markets tracked by the CRB ended up, with
copper, aluminum and silver all rising by 1 percent or more.
BUNDESBANK OFFICIAL'S CAUTION LIFTS GOLD
Gold ran up on fresh jitters over the eurozone crisis,
although analysts said the metal still looked vulnerable as
redemptions in gold exchange-traded funds continued.
Gold briefly rose to almost $1,600 an ounce, a near two-week
high. Last week, it had found support in an area near $1,560 an
ounce, weighed down by an equities rally and an improving U.S.
economic outlook.
The rally came after Bundesbank's chief Jens Weidmann, who
is also a member of the European Central Bank's governing
council, said the German central bank had set aside billions
more euros against what it deemed risky ECB moves.
The spot price of gold was up 0.8 percent at
$1,593.20 by 4:22 p.m. EDT (2022 GMT), its biggest one-day gain
in two weeks. Earlier, it rose as much as 1.1 percent to
$1,598.20 an ounce, its highest level since Feb 28.
But the outlook for gold remains under pressure after
holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed ETF, fell on Monday to 1,236.729 tonnes, the lowest
since October 2011.
COPPER AIDED BY HOPES OF CHINA BARGAIN-HUNTING
Copper neared a two-week high on expectations that it's
recent slide to multi-month lows would encourage physical buying
from top consumer China.
Traders in China, which consumes 40 percent of global
refined copper, said a narrowing price gap between domestic
Chinese prices and global benchmarks had spurred buying in
recent days.
Three-month copper in London ended up at $7,830 a
tonne from $7,755 on Monday, having earlier hit its highest
since Feb. 28 at $7,883.
Copper prices dipped to $7,667 a tonne in intraday trade on
Monday, not far off a 3-1/2 month low hit in early March. Prices
have shed almost 7 percent from a 2013 high in early February,
and are down 2 percent for the year so far.
The three-month contract for aluminum closed up at
$1,982 a tonne from $1,951.50 on Monday, spurred by gains in
other base metals
Prices at 6:21 p.m. EST (2221 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 92.62 0.08 0.1% 0.9%
Brent crude 109.60 -0.62 -0.6% -1.4%
Natural gas 3.645 0.000 0.0% 8.8%
US gold 1591.70 13.70 0.9% -5.0%
Gold 1592.81 0.72 0.0% -4.9%
US Copper 353.80 3.80 1.1% -3.1%
LME Copper 7830.00 72.00 0.9% -1.3%
Dollar 82.581 0.009 0.0% 7.6%
US corn 741.00 6.50 0.9% 6.1%
US soybeans 1489.75 -25.00 -1.7% 5.0%
US wheat 700.50 6.50 0.9% -10.0%
US Coffee 142.35 -1.40 -1.0% -1.0%
US Cocoa 2158.00 28.00 1.3% -3.5%
US Sugar 18.82 0.00 0.0% -3.5%
US silver 29.171 0.318 1.1% -3.5%
US platinum 1595.00 -6.20 -0.4% 3.7%
US palladium 775.50 -3.70 -0.5% 10.3%
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)