* Oil, copper down again after Wednesday rebound * Gold jumps on safe-haven demand; soy rallies too By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 20 Oil and metals prices fell back on Thursday while gold rallied as financial markets were gripped by fresh worries of a potential financial meltdown in Cyprus and the impact that may have on the euro zone's fragile recovery. The dollar resumed its upward trend versus the euro, making commodities denominated in the greenback less attractive to holders of the single European currency. Gold rose to a nearly one-month high as investors and traders again sought comfort in the precious metal's edge as a safe-haven to the troubles in Cyprus and the euro zone. And despite the bearish mood in energy and metals, some agricultural commodities rallied in response to tightening crop supplies and other positive fundamentals that boosted them as buy prospects. Soybeans futures in Chicago gained their most in a month on technical buying, tight U.S. stockpiles and difficulty in shipping soy from top global soy producer Brazil. Cocoa and arabica coffee ended up too in New York. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, fell 0.3 percent, after Wednesday's gain of 0.6 percent. It was down nearly 1 percent week-to-date, after losses in three of the five sessions. Crude oil and copper fell after the European Union gave debt-laden Cyprus until Monday to raise billions of euros it needs to receive an international bailout or face the collapse of its financial system and likely exit from the euro system. Cyprus rejected earlier in the week a conditional EU bailout plan that would have made its citizens share steep costs for the aid. Commodities rebounded on Wednesday as the debt-laden Mediterranean island bought time to craft its own rescue plan. "Definitely, the euro zone factors are weighing on crude," John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York, said, referring to Thursday's session in oil. OIL, COPPER DOWN AFTER CYPRUS Oil's benchmark Brent crude in London fell $1.25, or 1.15 percent, to settle at $107.47 a barrel, having traded as low as $107.08. U.S. crude's front-month contract fell $1.05, or 1.12 percent, to settle at $92.45 a barrel, after falling as low as $91.84. In copper's case, positive data from China, the top buyer of the metal, provided a slight buffer to losses pressured by the debt drama in Cyprus. A preliminary survey of factory managers showed solid first-quarter growth in China, which is also the world's second-largest economy. "It shows that economic activity in China has picked up after the new year holiday and we expect to see improved economic figures in coming months lending support to prices," said Daniel Briesemann, analyst at Commerzbank. Copper's benchmark three-month futures contract in London , was last bid at $7,590 a tonne from a close of $7,620 on Wednesday. It is still comfortably off the seven-month low of $7,486.25 hit on Tuesday. GOLD, SOYBEANS BUCK TREND Spot gold rose to $1,616.36 an ounce, its highest since Feb. 26. For the week, gold is set for a gain of 1.5 percent, which would be its biggest one-week rise since November. "The Cyprus situation has ignited purchasing of gold from the public who are now becoming concerned that the same can happen where they live," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president at online precious metals exchange BullionVault. In Chicago's grains markets, the front-month soybeans contract, May, ended up 29-1/4 cents at $14.49 per bushel after reports on Thursday that China would release soy from state-owned reserves due to tight domestic supply. Compounding the China worry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly data showed net export sales of soybeans at 107,800 tonnes last week, below estimates for 300,000 to 600,000 tonnes. There were reports early in the week that China, the world's largest soy buyer, had canceled orders for two million tonnes of soybeans from Brazil because of port congestion. Prices at 5:59 p.m. EST (2159 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 0.00 0.00 0.0% -100.0% Brent crude 107.20 -1.52 -1.4% -3.5% Natural gas 3.935 0.000 0.0% 17.4% US gold 1613.80 6.30 0.4% -3.7% Gold 1614.20 0.11 0.0% -3.6% US Copper 342.30 -1.25 -0.4% -6.3% LME Copper 7582.50 -37.50 -0.5% -4.4% Dollar 82.853 0.073 0.1% 7.9% US corn 733.00 0.50 0.1% 5.0% US soybeans 1449.00 29.25 2.1% 2.1% US wheat 728.75 -7.25 -1.0% -6.3% US Coffee 133.75 0.15 0.1% -7.0% US Cocoa 2166.00 14.00 0.7% -3.1% US Sugar 18.21 -0.14 -0.8% -6.7% US silver 29.212 0.395 1.4% -3.4% US platinum 1580.10 -2.40 -0.2% 2.7% US palladium 756.85 -1.35 -0.2% 7.6%