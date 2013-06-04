* Many investors sidelined before Friday's payrolls report
* Oil rises on word South Korea to offer import rebates
* Gold falls 1 pct as India restricts precious metal imports
* Grains slip as weather permits farmers to continue
planting
By Carole Vaporean
NEW YORK, June 4 Commodity markets were mixed on
Tuesday, with oil, copper and cotton up sharply, while gold,
grains, and sugar slid, as each responded to market specific
factors and many investors remained on hold ahead of Friday's
U.S. jobs report.
Brent crude oil prices shook off early losses and rose more
than $1 per barrel, as rumors spread that South Korea would
create new incentives for refiners to import crude that could
bolster demand.
Around midday, oil prices jumped and volume spiked as talk
circulated that the Asian importer would offer rebates for
importing crude, as part of that country's effort to diversify
supply. Officials in Seoul were not available to comment.
"There's a lot of market speculation that the South Koreans
are going to change their tax policy on non-agricultural
imports," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in
New York. "That seemed to have rallied the Brent market."
Brent crude for July delivery rose to a session-high
of $103.58 following the rumor, and settled up $1.18 at $103.24
a barrel. U.S. oil CLc1 ended down 14 cents at $93.31 a barrel,
after losing over $1 earlier in the session.
Meanwhile, spot gold fell about 1 percent, unwinding
day-earlier gains after India, the world's largest bullion
consumer, further restricted imports of the precious metal.
The Reserve Bank of India extended import restrictions,
placed on banks last month, to all nominated agencies and
trading houses.
Spot gold fell as much as 1.3 percent to a session
low of $1,393.40 an ounce. It stood at $1,399.06, a 0.85 percent
decline by session end. Gold futures for August delivery
were down 0.9 percent at $1,399.20 an ounce.
The metal was also undermined by a stronger dollar
and uncertainty over the timing of a pullback in the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus program.
Many investors held to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. labor
market update due with Friday's May non-farm payrolls report.
Employment is a key factor determining the direction of
Federal Reserve monetary policy, and without a major data driver
released beforehand, commodity market investors had little
incentive to trade aside from specific market fundamentals.
U.S. job growth probably picked up only slightly in May,
suggesting the economy is still in a rut and not ready for the
Fed dial back its monetary support.
Copper rose as concerns eased about an early cut in U.S.
monetary stimulus and as investors took account of a prolonged
shutdown at the world's second-biggest copper mine.
On Monday, a government official said Freeport McMoRan
Copper and Gold Inc's Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia
will not be able to resume output until a probe into a tunnel
collapse is completed in about three months.
NEW YORK ICE cotton futures jumped nearly 5
percent, prompted by mill buying and trade short-covering, as
fiber extended the previous session's gains.
Deferred U.S. corn and soybean futures stumbled as forecasts
for a pause in rainy weather raised hopes that farmers will
follow through on plans for massive plantings.
The latest forecasts "suggest that we're going to catch up
and we're going to get a lot of grain planted," said grain
analyst Tim Hannagan of Walsh Trading. "The planting window
won't open all the way, but it's going to be about three-fourths
open," he said. [ID: nL3N0EG218]
Prices at 4:40 p.m. EST (2040 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 93.72 0.27 0.3% 2.1%
Brent crude 103.40 1.34 1.3% -6.9%
Natural gas 3.998 0.007 0.2% 19.3%
US gold 1397.20 -14.70 -1.0% -16.6%
Gold 1399.20 -11.90 -0.8% -16.4%
US Copper 3.37 0.04 1.1% -99.1%
LME Copper 7455.00 115.00 1.6% -6.0%
Dollar 82.755 0.099 0.1% 7.8%
US corn 660.50 4.75 0.7% -5.4%
US soybeans 1528.75 -3.75 -0.2% 7.8%
US wheat 709.00 0.25 0.0% -8.9%
US Coffee 127.65 -1.35 -1.0% -11.2%
US Cocoa 2283.00 37.00 1.6% 2.1%
US Sugar 16.38 -0.05 -0.3% -16.0%
US silver 0.224 -0.003 -1.4% -99.3%
US platinum 1491.10 -6.30 -0.4% -3.1%
US palladium 748.85 -7.95 -1.1% 6.5%