* Investors fixed on Friday's U.S. jobs data
* Copper falls over 2 pct as demand woes offset supply cuts
NEW YORK, June 6 Gold rose 1 percent in a late
recovery on Thursday as the dollar fell sharply against the yen
and the euro on fears of weak U.S. jobs data that will be
released on Friday.
Oil gained on potential supply disruptions, while demand
fears sent copper down over 2 percent.
Gold staged a rebound in afternoon trading in New York as
investors sold long positions on the greenback - or bets that
the U.S. currency will rise - ahead of Friday's all-important
U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers.
Worries over an overbought U.S. equities market also
prompted investors to return to precious metals, analysts said.
"We are starting to see investors being nervous about
holding equities at these levels going forward, so you are going
to see money flow back into the safe-haven markets," said Tom
Power, commodities trader at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien.
The weaker dollar against the euro and yen boosted other
commodity markets, including coffee and sugar, and cushioned
losses in copper.
A weaker dollar makes metals priced in the U.S. currency
cheaper for buyers outside the United States.
Grains garnered support from concerns that a return of wet
weather will delay more planting in the U.S. farmbelt.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index closed up
0.4 percent.
Investors braced for the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm
payrolls report due on Friday hoping for insight into the health
of the world's biggest economy and clues into whether the Fed
will continue its $85 billion-per-month bond buying program.
Jobs likely increased by a lackluster 170,000 in May,
suggesting the economy is not ready for the Fed to dial back
monetary support, according to a Reuters survey.
OIL UP ON BUZZARD SHUTDOWN
Oil prices rose as Britain's largest oilfield was shut down
for the second time in less than a week, and as a major U.S.
refinery prepared to restart this month.
U.S. crude's discount to international benchmark North Sea
Brent also narrowed after Genscape reported that oil stocks at
the major U.S. Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by more than
a million barrels between May 31 and June 4.
U.S. crude also garnered support after BP Plc said a
unit at the center of a $4 billion revamp of its 405,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery is on schedule
to restart by the end of June.
Brent crude oil futures for July settled 57 cents
higher at $103.61 a barrel. U.S. oil settled up $1.02 at
$94.76 per barrel.
EXPECTATIONS OF WEAK JOBS DATA BOOSTS GOLD
After trading mostly flat, gold suddenly turned higher as
the dollar fell against the euro and yen.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, fell to its lowest since late
February.
Gold has been under pressure recently on a resurgent dollar
driven by expectations that upbeat data would prompt the Fed to
rein in its bond-buying program.
U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled
up $17.30 at $1,415.80 an ounce, with trading volume about 25
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
COPPER HIT BY WORRIES ABOUT WANING DEMAND
Copper slid by as much as 2 percent, its biggest one-day
loss since May 23, as concerns about waning demand in China, the
world's biggest consumer, offset news of further supply issues.
On Thursday, China copper producer Jinchuan Group declared
force majeure on partial deliveries after a breakdown, while an
appeal was launched against the restart of India's top copper
smelter, which was shut in March on pollution concerns.
That followed news on Wednesday that copper production at
the vast Grasberg complex in Indonesia will be shut for about
three months following a deadly accident, sending prices to a
two-week high.
"The demand picture was put into sharper (and more negative)
focus after we had a series of rather uninspiring macro releases
coming out of the U.S. this week," said INTL FCStone base metals
analyst Ed Meir referring to the May ISM manufacturing index,
ADP payroll, April factory orders and construction spending.
Benchmark three month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) fell 2.1 percent to a session low of $7,300.75 a
tonne, before paring losses.
Prices at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 94.65 -0.11 -0.1% 3.1%
Brent crude 103.48 0.44 0.4% -6.9%
Natural gas 3.827 0.000 0.0% 14.2%
US gold 1415.80 17.30 1.2% -15.5%
Gold 1411.59 -1.56 -0.1% -15.7%
US Copper 3.32 -0.05 -1.6% -9.1%
LME Copper 7335.00 -120.00 -1.6% -7.5%
Dollar 81.589 -1.005 -1.2% 6.3%
US corn 663.25 2.50 0.4% -5.0%
US soybeans 1527.25 -4.75 -0.3% 7.6%
US wheat 697.75 -3.75 -0.5% -10.3%
US Coffee 129.45 2.00 1.6% -10.0%
US Cocoa 2363.00 55.00 2.4% 5.7%
US Sugar 16.48 0.10 0.6% -15.5%
US silver 22.707 22.482 1.6% -24.9%
US platinum 1529.30 18.70 0.0% -0.6%
US palladium 760.75 6.45 0.9% 8.2%
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)