By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, July 15 Oil edged up on Monday after mixed economic and industry data from the world's biggest oil consumers, the United States and China, while gold prices were flat and copper fell. Crop prices settled mostly lower. Corn futures fell 1 percent as a favorable weather forecast for much of the Midwest Corn Belt eased worries that stressful summer heat would drag down yields. Cocoa futures were steady to lower on indications of sluggish demand after bearish second-quarter grind data for the commodity out of Europe and Malaysia. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended little changed for a second straight session. Last week, the CRB rose 2 percent, its largest weekly gain in 10 months. Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea rose 28 cents to settle at $109.09 a barrel. U.S. crude finished up 37 cents at $106.32. Crude prices rose after China's implied oil demand rebounded in June to the highest in four months as refineries returned from maintenance. U.S. data showed retail sales rose less than expected in June, another sign of slowing economic growth, while a separate report showed the New York Federal Reserve's "Empire State" general business conditions index rose, indicating expansion in the region's factories. Gold was little changed as the dollar rose and investors awaited Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before Congress later in the week for clues on how the central bank was likely to proceed with its stimulus plans. The spot price bullion hovered around $1,284 an ounce by 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), versus late Friday's level of around $1,285. In copper, the benchmark three-month futures on the London Metal Exchange ended at $6,920 a tonne, down from Friday's close of $6,954. Prices at 4:42 p.m. EDT (2042 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.39 0.44 0.4% 15.9% Brent crude 109.10 0.29 0.3% -1.8% Natural gas 3.674 0.030 0.8% 9.6% US gold 1283.50 5.90 0.5% -23.4% Gold 1284.60 0.31 0.0% -23.3% US Copper 3.16 -0.01 -0.3% -13.5% LME Copper 6917.00 -37.00 -0.5% -12.8% Dollar 83.059 0.071 0.1% 8.2% CRB 286.798 0.142 0.1% -2.8% US corn 536.25 -9.25 -1.7% -23.2% US soybeans 1453.75 24.75 1.7% 2.5% US wheat 669.50 -11.50 -1.7% -13.9% US Coffee 123.25 3.85 3.2% -14.3% US Cocoa 2221.00 -15.00 -0.7% -0.7% US Sugar 16.16 0.10 0.6% -17.2% US silver 19.839 19.641 1.5% -34.4% US platinum 1421.40 14.50 0.0% -7.6% US palladium 732.15 9.25 1.3% 4.1% (Editing by David Gregorio)