NEW YORK, July 18 Commodities mostly rose on
Thursday, with U.S. crude oil hitting 16-month highs on signs of
a stronger economy and gold and copper rebounding after
assurances from the Federal Reserve chief that the central bank
would taper its stimulus with care.
Crop prices mostly closed lower.
Chicago-traded corn and soybean futures
retreated for a second straight day after forecasts for milder
temperatures and slightly more rain across much of the U.S.
Midwest lessened worries on crop damage.
In New York, arabica coffee turned lower after
touching an almost two-month high as the trade sold into a rally
prompted by cold weather forecasts in top-grower Brazil. Raw
sugar rose on Brazil rain expectations.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
ended up almost 1 percent, helped largely by the rally
in U.S. crude -- the index's largest component. On Wednesday,
the CRB had fallen 0.2 percent.
U.S. crude, commonly referred to as West Texas Intermediate
or WTI, saw its front-month contract settle up $1.56, or
1.5 percent, at $108.04 a barrel. That was the contract's
highest since early March 2012.
Benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea,
meanwhile, edged up 9 cents to $108.70 a barrel.
The price difference between the world's two most heavily
traded crude contracts has narrowed sharply in recent weeks as
increased pipeline capacity has reduced the glut of oil around
the WTI delivery point of Cushing, Oklahoma.
Thursday's rally in U.S. crude came after the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve's closely watched survey of factory activity in
the U.S. mid-Atlantic region hit a two-year high.
"The market is rallying on good economic news," said Phil
Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"The Dow Jones is good, the Fed's Philly index is good,
employment data is good, and WTI is reflecting that right now."
In gold, the spot price of bullion rose 0.6 percent
to above $1,283 an ounce by 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT), after Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke left open the option of changing the
central bank's stimulus exit plans if the economic outlook grew
worse.
Bernanke had earlier affirmed the Fed would likely reduce
its program of buying $85 billion of bonds a month later in 2013
and halt it altogether by mid-2014.
In copper, benchmark three-month futures in London
last bid at $6,900, versus Wednesday's close of $6,890.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)