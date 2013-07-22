NEW YORK, July 22 Gold jumped to one-month highs
on Monday as a rise above $1,300 an ounce prompted more buying
by speculators covering bearish bets, while copper and many
agricultural commodities rallied too.
U.S. crude oil fell, limiting gains on a benchmark
commodities index.
Soybean meal futures soared the daily trading limit
on the Chicago Board of Trade, reaching a contract high.
Arabica coffee and raw sugar rose as well in New York after
cold weather and rains in Brazil prompted short covering in
markets that touched multi-year lows over the past month on
expectations of big supplies.
A softer U.S. dollar boosted metals and crop futures. The
dollar fell against the yen for the first time in
four sessions after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a
widely-expected victory in elections in parliament's upper
house.
Even so, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB
index settled flat as the drop in U.S. crude oil
offset gains in other markets.
U.S. crude, which dominates the CRB with a 23 percent
weighting, slid sharply from last week's 16-month high that had
briefly lifted its price above that of global oil benchmark
Brent for the first time in nearly three years.
U.S. crude settled at $106.91 a barrel, down $1.14
or just over 1 percent. Brent finished up 8 cents at
$108.15 a barrel.
The spot price of gold surged nearly 3 percent as a
technical breakout above $1,300 an ounce triggered a rush by
funds and speculators to cover short positions. Gold is on track
to post its biggest three-day rally in more than a year, partly
boosted by heavy short-covering.
Spot silver also rallied, surging around 6 percent to
above $20.50 an ounce.
Copper rose for a third day to its highest level in over a
month, boosted by higher Chinese copper imports, Beijing's move
to lift controls on lending rates and a weaker dollar.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
last bid at $7,029 a tonne, up 1.6 percent from Friday's close.
Earlier in the session, the metal, used in power and
construction, hit its highest since June 18 at $7,053.
No. 1 metals buyer China boosted refined copper imports by
11 percent in June from a year ago to 277,696 tonnes, recovering
from May's 23 percent drop.
Prices at 4:51 p.m. EDT (2051 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 106.71 -1.14 -1.1% 16.2%
Brent crude 108.18 0.11 0.1% -2.6%
Natural gas 3.677 -0.112 -3.0% 9.7%
US gold 1336.00 43.10 3.3% -20.3%
Gold 1335.16 39.42 3.0% -20.3%
US Copper 3.19 0.04 1.3% -12.7%
LME Copper 7029.00 114.00 1.6% -11.4%
Dollar 82.217 -0.390 -0.5% 7.1%
CRB 291.035 0.112 0.0% -1.3%
US corn 540.75 -3.25 -0.6% -22.6%
US soybeans 1520.25 29.50 2.0% 7.2%
US wheat 659.75 -4.75 -0.7% -15.2%
US Coffee 125.30 2.60 2.1% -12.9%
US Cocoa 2348.00 -16.00 -0.7% 5.0%
US Sugar 16.40 0.11 0.7% -15.9%
US silver 20.509 20.314 1.6% -32.2%
US platinum 1448.00 16.80 0.0% -5.9%
US palladium 750.45 0.70 0.1% 6.7%
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)