NEW YORK, July 23 Gold hit a new one-month high
and held above $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday, and copper rallied as
well on expectations of steady buying from China.
In oil, U.S. crude and benchmark Brent from
Europe's North Sea rose slightly and almost identically, after
volatile trading in their closely-watched spread.
On the agricultural front, premium arabica coffee
closed higher in New York on calls for frost on the fringes of
the coffee belt in top growing nation Brazil. Corn futures
in Chicago fell to a more than 2-1/2 year low as
forecasts for nearly ideal crop weather buoyed hopes for a
record U.S. harvest.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
settled a touch lower after the rise in U.S. crude -
its main component - muted the impact of the losses in corn.
Gold moved in a $20 trading range following its 3 percent
gain on Monday, when it hit a one-month high.
By 4:15 p.m EDT (2015 GMT), the spot price of bullion was up
0.6 percent at above $1,342 an ounce, after rallying earlier to
$1,346.11, a new peak since June 20.
Part of gold's strength was due to the dollar's drop
to a one-month low against the euro on views by some that the
Federal Reserve may reduce its U.S. economic stimulus much later
this year than thought. The stimulus has been one of the pillars
in the gold rally of the past few years.
But even with Tuesday's one-month high in bullion,
liquidation continued from gold-backed exchange-traded funds,
with outflows tracked by Reuters totaling 10 tonnes on Monday.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold ETF,
reported a 1.2 tonne drop in holdings, indicating that not all
investors were convinced the rebound in gold prices would hold.
"Given the ongoing ETF outflows, we believe it is still too
early to describe this (rebound) as a lasting trend reversal,"
Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
Copper held steady near a one-month peak on expectations of
more Chinese buying after local media in the country reported
that the government was looking at boosting investment in
railway projects to ensure annual economic growth does not dip
below 7 percent. China is the largest consumer of copper and
other base metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange,
untraded at the close, was bid at $7,039 a tonne from $7,029 at
the close on Monday. Copper on Monday reached its highest level
since June 18 at $7,053 a tonne.
Prices at 4:09 p.m. EDT (2009 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 107.11 0.17 0.2% 16.7%
Brent crude 108.45 0.30 0.3% -2.4%
Natural gas 3.743 0.066 1.8% 11.7%
US gold 1334.70 -1.30 -0.1% -20.4%
Gold 1342.91 7.87 0.6% -19.8%
US Copper 3.20 0.01 0.3% -12.4%
LME Copper 7039.00 10.00 0.1% -11.2%
Dollar 81.981 -0.238 -0.3% 6.8%
CRB 290.647 -0.388 -0.1% -1.5%
US corn 522.50 -18.25 -3.4% -25.2%
US soybeans 1462.50 -57.75 -3.8% 3.1%
US wheat 653.75 -6.00 -0.9% -16.0%
US Coffee 126.10 0.80 0.6% -12.3%
US Cocoa 2359.00 11.00 0.5% 5.5%
US Sugar 16.34 -0.06 -0.4% -16.2%
US silver 20.254 20.049 1.5% -33.0%
US platinum 1443.10 -4.90 0.0% -6.2%
US palladium 739.45 -11.00 -1.5% 5.1%
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chris Reese)