NEW YORK, Aug 7 Cocoa and coffee prices rallied
on Wednesday while those of copper and gold steadied from recent
declines, helping a broad commodities index settle up for the
first time in four days.
Prices of crude oil fell on an expected increase in North
Sea crude output next month and over worries about how soon the
Federal Reserve will end its U.S. economic stimulus. Natural gas
and heating oil also closed lower.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
settled up marginally after losing a total of more
than 1 percent in three earlier sessions.
Cocoa futures hit multi-month highs on both sides of the
Atlantic on worries about dry weather in West African growing
countries and on increased estimates for forward sales of the
upcoming crop in Ivory Coast.
Cocoa's key December contract on U.K.'s Liffe rose
2.2 percent to settle at $1,631 a tonne. It hit a 10-month high
of $1,635 during the session.
Futures of arabica, the premium grade for coffee, rallied in
New York as Brazil's government came in with price support
measures to help ease a supply glut.
Arabica's key September contract on ICE Futures U.S.
rose 2.3 percent to settle at $1.2105 per lb, rebounding firmly
from a four-year low of $1.1535 hit last week.
Copper rose as the dollar fell. Gains in the metal were
limited by worries over the Fed's anticipated stimulus-tapering
and ahead of key data from top metals consumer China.
Gold recovered from a three-week low, although traders and
investors kept a close watch on clues as to when the Fed
tapering would begin.
In the latest comment from Fed officials, Federal Reserve
Bank of Cleveland President Sandra Pianalto said the central
bank would be prepared to scale back asset purchases if the
labor market remains on the stronger path followed since last
fall.
Prices at 3:45 p.m. EDT (1945 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 104.25 -1.05 -1.0% 13.5%
Brent crude 107.34 -0.84 -0.8% -3.4%
Natural gas 3.247 -0.071 -2.1% -3.1%
US gold 1285.30 2.80 0.2% -23.3%
Gold 1285.46 4.17 0.3% -23.2%
US Copper 3.18 0.01 0.2% -13.0%
LME Copper 7006.00 1.00 0.0% -11.7%
Dollar 81.276 -0.327 -0.4% 5.9%
CRB 281.537 0.167 0.1% -4.6%
US corn 468.25 -4.00 -0.9% -32.9%
US soybeans 1327.75 3.50 0.3% -6.4%
US wheat 643.50 -7.00 -1.1% -17.3%
US Coffee 121.05 3.15 2.7% -15.8%
US Cocoa 2442.00 68.00 2.9% 9.2%
US Sugar 16.78 0.23 1.4% -14.0%
US silver 19.508 19.313 1.5% -35.5%
US platinum 1438.30 10.50 0.0% -6.5%
US palladium 723.15 0.35 0.0% 2.8%