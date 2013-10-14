By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. crude oil, industrial
metals and other commodities rose on Monday, as investors bought
raw materials on signs that U.S. lawmakers have made progress on
a deal to reopen the government and avert a potential default.
Investors also were encouraged by strong Chinese imports of
crude oil and iron ore in September. China is one of the world's
largest consumers of oil and other commodities.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodities, settled up 0.3 percent. Volume was
weak, with some traders away due to the U.S. Columbus Day
holiday. The U.S. bond market was shut but the equities and
commodities markets remained open.
U.S. senators said they were closing in on a deal that would
reopen the government and push back a possible default for
several months.
U.S. oil prices ended slightly higher as traders covered
short positions ahead of a possible political deal.
U.S. oil ended 39 cents higher at $102.41 a barrel,
after trading down to $101.06. Brent crude futures ended
24 cents lower at $111.04, after trading as low as $109.87.
Gains were limited by concern that a prolonged deadlock
could damage the global economy and dent oil demand in the
United States, the world's largest oil consumer.
"Not only is the U.S. standoff doing harm to the U.S.
economy but the knock on effect is it will do harm to the global
economy," said Stephen Schork, editor of the Schork Report in
Villanova, Pennsylvania.
CHINA IMPORT STELLAR
China's copper imports jumped 18 percent in September,
reversing from a fall in August, as importers boosted orders
ahead of a seasonal pickup.
Copper rose as the China import data boosted optimism about
the outlook for global demand. Benchmark copper on the London
Metal Exchange closed at $7,255 a tonne from a close of
$7,200 on Friday.
In agricultural commodities, U.S. soybean futures rebounded
from a 20-month low on Monday and corn rose slightly from a
37-month low as rain was expected to stall the Midwest harvest
this week followed by frigid weather which could damage crops in
some areas.
Prices at 3:29 p.m. EDT (1929 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US crude 102.20 0.18 0.2% 11.3%
Brent crude 110.88 -0.40 -0.4% -0.2%
Natural gas 3.815 0.039 1.0% 13.8%
US gold 1276.10 7.90 0.6% -23.9%
Gold 1276.26 3.64 0.3% -23.8%
US Copper 3.30 0.03 1.0% -9.7%
LME Copper 7255.00 55.00 0.8% -8.5%
Dollar 80.288 -0.075 -0.1% 4.6%
CRB 287.474 0.862 0.3% -2.6%
US corn 436.75 3.50 0.8% -37.5%
US soybeans 1272.50 5.75 0.5% -10.3%
US wheat 691.75 0.25 0.0% -11.1%
US Coffee 117.00 0.30 0.3% -18.6%
US Cocoa 2714.00 -32.00 -1.2% 21.4%
US Sugar 19.08 0.15 0.8% -2.2%
US silver 21.550 0.001 0.5% -28.7%
US platinum 1380.60 5.00 0.4% -10.3%
US palladium 714.40 1.10 0.2% 1.6%