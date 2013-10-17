By Carole Vaporean NEW YORK, Oct 17 Gold prices rallied over 3 percent as the dollar tumbled on Thursday following the U.S. congressional deal to restart the government and avoid a federal debt default, but crude oil prices slid after industry data showed a jump in U.S. supplies. Gold stayed near its 9-day high, driven up as the dollar went down. Bullion was boosted by belief that a temporary deal to avoid an historic U.S. debt default might prompt the Federal Reserve to delay tapering its monetary stimulus program. Late on Wednesday, the U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a debt default that could have threatened financial calamity. Spot gold rallied to a high of $1,322.56 per ounce early in the U.S. session, up more than 3 percent on the day. By 11:25 a.m. EDT (1525 GMT), it was still up 2.96 percent at $1,318.96. December COMEX gold futures hit a high of $1,322.90 and were 2.83 percent higher at $1,318.6 an ounce. "The U.S. debt deal is seen (as) positive for gold, for good reason, since the whole mess is just being postponed by 3-4 months, which makes a reduction of Fed asset purchases rather unlikely for the time being," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said. The dollar slid against a basket of currencies as a deal to end the U.S. debt stalemate in Congress prompted investors to focus on the economic impact of the government shutdown. The deal offers only a temporary fix and does not resolve the fundamental issues of spending and deficits that divide Republicans and Democrats. Analysts also said the two weeks of uncertainty that knocked investor and business confidence would have dented the growth prospects of the world's largest economy. "Increasingly I'm of the view that the reason why our economy can't kick into a higher gear is because of the uncertainty created by Washington," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. While oil rose on Wednesday on hopes of a deal, it fell to a one-week low below $110 a barrel on Thursday as industry data showed crude stocks rose in the United States. Brent crude was down 1.33 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $109.26 a barrel by 11:36 a.m. EDT (1536 GMT). The November contract that expired overnight ended 90 cents higher, while the December contract settled up $1.17. U.S. oil futures slipped to a 15-week low, down $1.96 cents to $100.34. "The anticipation of the U.S. budget agreement rallied prices yesterday, but now the unexpectedly large U.S. stock build in the API stats has pushed them back down again," said Christopher Bellew, broker at Jefferies Bache. Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub rose last week for the first time since early July, while overall U.S. crude stockpiles also gained. In grains, U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures all rose in a relief rally and bargain buying as the U.S. government returned to work and the dollar index fell. USDA said it was cancelling a delayed release of the October crop production report originally scheduled for Oct. 11 because there has not been enough time to gather data. The next USDA crop report is set for release on Nov. 8. Prices at 11:44 a.m. EDT (1544 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 100.34 -1.96 -1.9% 9.3% Brent crude 109.30 -1.29 -1.2% -1.6% Natural gas 3.755 -0.014 -0.4% 12.1% US gold 1318.90 36.60 2.9% -21.3% Gold 1319.06 38.07 3.0% -21.2% US Copper 3.29 -0.02 -0.6% -9.9% LME Copper 7223.00 -37.00 -0.5% -8.9% Dollar 79.708 -0.762 -1.0% 3.8% CRB 286.338 -1.261 -0.4% -2.9% US corn 443.50 0.75 0.2% -36.5% US soybeans 1289.75 13.25 1.0% -9.1% US wheat 691.75 10.25 1.5% -11.1% US Coffee 114.45 -1.40 -1.2% -20.4% US Cocoa 2768.00 21.00 0.8% 23.8% US Sugar 18.97 -0.04 -0.2% -2.8% US silver 21.880 0.006 2.6% -27.6% US platinum 1429.90 31.70 2.3% -7.1% US palladium 733.35 19.80 2.8% 4.3%