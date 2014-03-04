NEW YORK, March 4 Oil and gold prices tumbled on Tuesday after Russia said it would only use military force against Ukraine as a last resort, easing political tensions that sent some commodity markets rallying a day earlier.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops engaged in military exercises near the Ukraine border back to their bases, triggering a retreat in oil prices that had been boosted by worries the conflict would continue to escalate.

Oil fell nearly 2 percent, after on Monday touching 5-1/2-month peaks in New York and 2014 highs in London.

Gold fell alongside safe-haven U.S. Treasury debt while U.S. equities, as measured by the S&P 500 index, raced to a record high.

The spot price of gold slipped by more than 1 percent for its biggest daily loss since Jan. 30 after rallying 2 percent on Monday.

Gasoline, heating oil and silver fell in sympathy with oil and gold.

Arabica coffee had the worst loss of the day among commodities, slumping 4 percent on profit-taking after reaching a 2-year peak in the previous session.

On the positive side, natural gas rallied 4 percent for the biggest gain of the day on forecasts for more cold weather in the United States.

Nickel, aluminum, orange juice, lean hogs and corn all rose about 3 percent each.

The strengths in metals and some agricultural commodities helped the 19-component Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index settle up 0.1 percent.

Oil's benchmark Brent contract finished the session down $1.90 at $109.30 a barrel. On Monday, it had settled at its highest close for the year.

U.S. crude ended down $1.59 at $103.33 a barrel. It hit its highest since mid-September at $105.22 in the previous session.

Prices at 3:39 p.m. EDT (2039 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT

CLOSE CHG CHG US crude 103.23 -1.69 -1.6% Brent crude 109.14 -2.06 -1.9% Natural gas 4.667 0.175 3.9%

US gold 1337.90 -12.40 -0.9% Gold 1333.89 -16.40 -1.2% US Copper 3.26 0.04 1.3% LME Copper 7049.50 81.50 1.2% Dollar 80.150 0.073 0.1% CRB 306.253 0.407 0.1%

US corn 476.75 12.75 2.8% US soybeans 1418.00 10.75 0.8% US wheat 639.75 13.00 2.1%

US Coffee 185.15 -7.45 -3.9% US Cocoa 2923.00 29.00 1.0%

US silver 21.188 20.974 1.6% US platinum 1464.10 3.40 0.0% US palladium 763.70 13.90 1.9% (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)