* Arabica up 61 pct, best performer for the quarter
* Lean hogs up 48 pct to take second spot
* Corn, wheat, soy all up double digits
* Investors seek stronger inflation, firmer price growth
signals
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 31 Commodities had the best
quarter in 18 months as trading for March ended on Monday, with
weather and economic growth likely to determine if gas, gold,
grains, lean hogs and coffee continue going higher and draw
money into the space.
Many energy, metals and agricultural markets started the
year with a dismal outlook after a tumultuous 2013 when
institutional cash left the sector to chase a rally in equities.
Weeks into the first quarter, however, natural gas and
arabica coffee hit multi-year highs from a brutal U.S. winter
and worsening Brazil drought, respectively. Gold later surged to
a six-month peak on geopolitical fears over Ukraine and hog
prices hit record highs as an American pig virus turned deadly.
The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index ended
up 8.7 percent for the first three months combined, making it
the best quarter since September 2012 for the 19-commodity
index. The S&P 500, the Wall Street index which tracks
the top 500 U.S. companies, rose only 1.3 percent. (Global asset
performance, based in dollars link.reuters.com/pat75v)
Analysts think the commodity rallies that have been in force
since the start of the year could fade as weather patterns
change and markets start trending more modestly with improving
global growth.
"We remain neutral on our commodities allocation," said Rob
Haworth, senior investment analyst in Seattle for U.S. Bank
Wealth Management, which oversees some $115 billion in assets.
"Agricultural commodity prices will likely weaken as current
strong prices encourage plantings leading to lower prices," said
Haworth. He also expected weaker price trends for precious
metals, although cyclical commodities, such as oil and base
metals, may turn positive.
Those familiar with how institutional investors allocate to
commodities do not think the just-ended quarter had made a big
difference to sentiment, or helped much in restoring the $50
billion in total commodity product outflows estimated by
Citigroup for last year.
"A lot of the investors who were in commodities were very
disappointed with the performance of the last two years and the
fact that the risk of inflation has declined so much," said Don
Steinbrugge of Agecroft Partners, a Richmond, Virginia-based
firm that picks hedge funds in commodities and other asset
classes for institutional investors.
"I think we're going to need to see more improvement in
prices, a pick up in inflation and a longer positive experience
before they increase their allocations," Steinbrugge said.
Arabica coffee rose 61 percent to be the quarter's best
performer. Most of its gains were during Brazil's unprecedented
dry weather between January and February, which led many
analysts to mark down their production estimates from the
world's No. 1 coffee grower.
The front-month May arabica coffee contract traded in New
York ended at $1.7790 per lb, versus the fourth quarter
close of $1.1070.
Arabica, however, has also pared gains lately as some rain
finally reached Brazil's coffee belt. In Monday's session, the
market was down 1.5 percent from the previous close and traders
expect more volative prices ahead of the second quarter harvest.
Lean hog futures rose 48 percent to take the second spot in
the quarterly performance.
Hog prices have traded at or near all-time highs since
mid-February on worries about longer-term damage from the
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus. A U.S. Department of
Agriculture report from last Friday said the hog herd as of
March 1 stood at 97 percent from a year-ago, showing limited
impact from the virus.
Lean hogs' most-active June futures contract opened
limit down on Monday, reacting to the report, and finished
almost 2 percent down at $1.27175 a lb.
Natural gas and gold, two of the most promising performers
at the start of the year, have pared gains too.
The front-month contract for U.S. natural gas
finished the quarter just 4 percent higher at $4.369 per million
British thermal units after surging 65 percent in late February
at the winter peak. The spot price of gold finished up
6.5 percent at above $1,283 an ounce, off the six-month high of
$1,391 in mid-March.
The three main U.S. agricultural markets posted double-digit
gains for the quarter, with corn up 19 percent, wheat
15 percent higher and soybeans up 11 percent.
Agriculture and precious metals prices should fall in coming
months on diminishing concerns over crop supplies and the fiscal
situation "as the weather improves and cooler heads prevail",
said Sameer Samana, international investment strategist at Wells
Fargo Advisors, which oversees $1.3 trillion in assets.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)