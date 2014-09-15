NEW YORK, Sept 15 Oil prices slid to a 26-month low on Monday, and many other commodities also fell in a selloff that drove a sector benchmark near its lowest level this year on discouraging data out of China along with a stronger U.S. dollar.

Commodities such as wheat, sugar, aluminum and cotton slumped after China's factory output hit a six-year low, while the OECD issued lower growth forecasts for leading developed economies.

A stronger dollar also weighed on most commodities. The U.S. currency rose as investors bet that an improving U.S. economy will prompt the Federal Reserve this week to hint at higher interest rates.

A few markets such as gold and nickel recovered after hitting multi-month lows. Natural gas rallied 2 percent on news that a blast hit a pipeline that carries gas to Louisiana, along with forecasts for colder weather in the U.S. North.

But by large, price screens tracking the sector were in the red as the benchmark Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index fell to a Jan. 27 low.

While the markets reacted to various demand issues, including concerns such as stagnating European growth and an imminent U.S. rate hike, collectively the worry seemed to be on China as the world's second largest economy headed for the possibility of a sharp slowdown.

"Maybe the pullback on the China data was a little overdone," said Gene McGillian of Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut, echoing the sentiment of some energy analysts.

Oil had the most negative headline. Brent crude fell to the lowest in more than two years as producer group OPEC said it had no plans as of now to cut output to boost prices.

Brent was slightly lower at $96.97 a barrel by 1:25 p.m. EDT, versus Friday's settlement of $97.11. It hit a session low of $96.21, its lowest since July 2, 2012.

U.S. crude was up 0.3 percent at $92.58.

Last week, worries about ample global supplies at a time of slack demand pushed Brent below $100 a barrel for the first time since April, 2013.

Gold hit an eight-month low before rebounding as investors bought back the precious metal as a hedge against lower equity prices.

Spot gold fell to a January low $1,225.30 an ounce, then recovered to around $1,234.

Gold has been pressured by renewed talk that the Fed could be mulling an U.S. interest rate hike earlier than the mid-2015 period largely expected by the market.

The market will be keeping a close watch on the Fed's two-day policy-setting meeting that will conclude this Wednesday, with a statement that could provide a timeline as to when the central bank will start raising rates. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)