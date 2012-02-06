* Brent at 6-mth high on bets for European heating demand
* Gold, copper, cocoa down; wheat, coffee, sugar buck trend
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 6 London's Brent crude hit
six-month highs on Monday as cold winter weather in
Europe boosted demand expectations for heating oil, while a
stronger dollar led to a weak or flat close in most other
commodities.
The U.S. currency rose against the euro after the failure of
Greek coalition parties to approve terms of a new bailout
package fanned fears that a disorderly default could spread to
other debt-ridden, euro zone countries.
Many commodities that trade in dollars -- including gold,
copper and cocoa -- fell as the greenback's rise made it
costlier for investors using other currencies to buy positions
in those markets.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
settled flat, however, after markets such as wheat, coffee and
sugar rose to offset losses elsewhere in the complex.
U.S. crude oil, which accounts for roughly a quarter
of the CRB's weighting, closed down 1 percent at $96.91 per
barrel. It fell in response to the stronger dollar and continued
concerns about weak consumption and rising stockpiles amid
unseasonably warm winter weather in the United States.
In Europe, however, frigid temperatures pushed up London's
Brent crude for a fifth straight session as investors bet on
higher demand for heating material.
European gasoil led gains across the energy complex,
rising more than 3.5 percent as bitter weather killed another 33
people in Europe..
Italy said it would allow electricity providers to fire up
oil-fueled generators to limit the impact of lower natural gas
imports after six straight days of reduced supplies from Russia.
Additional support for Brent came as a result of concerns
over supplies from OPEC members Iran and Nigeria.
"The cold weather is giving us a lift in the products and
that is feeding through to Brent," said Rob Montefusco, a trader
at Sucden Financial in London. "Also, any sort of trouble in the
Middle East is likely to keep Brent well bid."
Brent's front-month contract settled up 1.2 percent
at $115.93 a barrel, its highest close since Aug. 2.
That brought the discount for U.S. crude versus Brent to more than $19 per barrel -- a level last seen in
early November.
Copper began a new trading week on shaky ground, falling
under the weight of the dollar and European debt-contagion
fears. The metal's benchmark three-month futures contract in
London closed down $75 at $8,500 a tonne -- 2 percent
below a January peak of $8,679.50.
Gold edged lower, extending Friday's 2 percent drop that
came after encouraging U.S. payrolls data smashed hopes of extra
stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Expectations of new Fed
action had helped gold climb 11 percent in January.
Spot gold, which tracks trades in bullion, was down
0.3 percent at $1,720.86 by late Monday afternoon in New York.
Wheat futures in Chicago closed up 1.2 percent at
$6.68-1/2 per bushel, snapping a two-session losing streak.
Chicago-traded soybeans ended flat at around $12.33 a
bushel, after initially rising to a three-month high, as frozen
wheat fields in Europe and dryness in soy-growing parts of South
America threatened that crop.
Prices at 5:16 p.m. EST (2216 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 97.06 -0.78 -0.8% -1.8%
Brent crude 116.61 2.03 1.8% 8.6%
Natural gas 2.550 0.051 2.0% -14.7%
US gold 1722.80 -15.10 -0.9% 10.0%
Gold 1719.09 -0.11 0.0% 9.9%
US Copper 386.45 -3.70 -0.9% 12.5%
Dollar 79.040 0.116 0.2% -1.4%
CRB 314.200 -0.020 0.0% 2.9%
US corn 644.25 -0.25 0.0% -0.3%
US soybeans 1233.00 0.50 0.0% 2.9%
US wheat 668.50 7.75 1.2% 2.4%
US Coffee 218.80 2.85 1.3% -4.1%
US Cocoa 2263.00 -37.00 -1.6% 7.3%
US Sugar 24.50 0.56 2.3% 5.5%
US silver 33.750 0.001 0.0% 20.9%
US platinum 1629.80 -2.10 -0.1% 16.0%
US palladium 705.95 -2.90 -0.4% 7.6%