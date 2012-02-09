* Brent crude at 6-month high, copper near 5-month peak * Gold, crops mostly down By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Feb 9 Crude oil and copper extended their rallies to hit multi-month highs on Thursday after a debt restructuring deal clinched by Greece gave investors better hope of managing the euro zone crisis. The euro hit a two-month high against the dollar, boosting energy and metal commodities denominated in the U.S. currency. Gold prices fell on technical selling and agricultural markets from wheat to coffee were down too after indications of higher crop supply and weaker consumer demand. The 19-commodity Thomson-Reuters Jefferies CRB index rose nearly half a percent, largely helped by a 1 percent run-up in U.S. crude oil, its main component. U.S. crude oil rose for a third consecutive session, boosted by the news from Greece and by an encouraging dip in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. Freezing weather in Europe, Middle East tensions spawned by Iran's nuclear program and rising violence in Syria provided further support to oil futures Investors shrugged off a monthly forecast from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, which reduced its global oil demand growth this year by 120,000 barrels per day to 940,000 bpd, citing the euro zone's debt troubles and higher retail prices. "Keeping oil prices higher are the evolving geopolitical situation in and around the Middle East ... in particular Iran. The bitter cold winter weather that has hit major portions of Europe driving up demand for heating fuels as well as more signs that a Greek deal may be close to finally getting done," said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York. U.S. crude oil closed at $99.84, gaining $1.13, or 1.14 percent, after hitting a session high of $100.18. The bigger gains were in London's Brent crude, which settled at $118.59 a barrel, rising $1.39, or 1.2 percent. It was the highest close for Brent since July 22, when prices ended at $118.67. Brent has jumped more than 7 percent since Jan. 31, the biggest eight-day percentage gain since a surge of nearly 15 percent in October. Copper jumped to levels unseen in nearly five-months, rallying with the euro. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $8,760 a tonne, up from Wednesday's close of $8,580, and remained very close to $8,765, its highest this year and a level not seen since mid-September. "The important thing is that an agreement has been reached for Greece. This should support risk appetite in general," said Danske Bank analyst Arne Lohmann Rasmussen. Greece's new debt, confirmed by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, should pave the way for a 130 billion euro ($172 billion) aid package for the troubled country. . Prices at 5:12 p.m. EST (2212 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 99.81 1.10 1.1% 1.0% Brent crude 118.75 1.55 1.3% 10.6% Natural gas 2.477 0.029 1.2% -17.1% US gold 1739.00 9.70 0.6% 11.0% Gold 1728.34 -2.65 -0.2% 10.5% US Copper 397.85 6.90 1.8% 15.8% Dollar 78.595 -0.046 -0.1% -2.0% CRB 315.500 0.730 0.2% 3.3% US corn 637.00 -5.50 -0.9% -1.5% US soybeans 1227.50 -4.00 -0.3% 2.4% US wheat 646.00 -14.75 -2.2% -1.0% US Coffee 216.00 -4.05 -1.8% -5.3% US Cocoa 2236.00 -27.00 -1.2% 6.0% US Sugar 24.53 0.05 0.2% 5.6% US silver 33.917 0.213 0.6% 21.5% US platinum 1667.60 -0.50 0.0% 18.7% US palladium 711.30 -4.60 -0.6% 8.4%