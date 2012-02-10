* Dollar surges on worries over Greek rescue deal * Brent oil down 1 pct, backs off from 6-month high * Copper falls 3 pct, moves away from 5-month peak * Crops extend bearish streak; cocoa at 1-month low By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Feb 10 Oil and copper fell sharply on Friday, snapping their run this week to multi-month highs, and crop prices extended a bearish streak after the dollar rose on doubts over Greece's latest bailout deal. The dollar climbed nearly one percent against the euro, pulling away from Thursday's two-month low, after the leader of the far-right party in Greece's coalition declined to back a rescue deal for Athens. Euro finance ministers also sought further measures from Greece before signing off on the 130-billion euro ($171.5-billion) bailout package. The greenback's strength, which often translates to weaker prices for commodities, weighed on metals and energy markets, and particularly on crops such as wheat and cocoa. The broad decline in prices drove the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index down more than 1 percent for its sharpest drop in nearly two weeks. For the week, the index of 19 commodities was down by just over half a percent, after accounting for Thursday's higher close in U.S. crude oil -- its main component. "The market has paused for breath after its sustained rally," Mark Thomas, energy trader for Marex Spectron in London, said, referring to Friday's retreat in both U.S. crude and London's Brent oil. Benchmark U.S. crude futures in New York settled down 1.2 percent, or $1.17, at $98.67 per barrel -- its first lower close in four days. Brent oil in London was also down about 1 percent, hovering around $117.50 per barrel. Brent closed at a six-month high of $118.59 on Thursday. Aside from hitches over the Greece bailout, oil was weakened by a bearish demand growth forecast put out by the International Energy Agency (IEA) for a sixth straight month. Copper sustained its first weekly loss since early January. The metal's benchmark three-month futures contract in London plunged $275, or 3.14 percent, to end at $8,485 a tonne, falling back from Thursday's five-month high of $8,765. Still, with metals markets moving into a seasonally strong period, analysts were not taking Friday's losses in copper too seriously. "Right now, we do not see this as being too significant and hurting the bulls too much," said Craig Ross, vice president of ApexFutures.com in Chicago. Standard Chartered's Daniel Smith was one of the analysts more optimistic about copper, forecasting a $9,000 price in the weeks ahead. Some metals traders cited the approaching spring season in the northern hemisphere, which they said usually led to more construction activity -- one of the biggest sources for copper demand. Among crops, U.S. cocoa futures fell for the third day, dropping 4 percent to a one-month low on heavy spread trade and long liquidation. U.S. cocoa futures' key May contract dropped $83, or 3.7 percent, to close at $2,161 per tonne. London's May cocoa fell 44 pounds or nearly 3 percent to close at 1,424 pounds a tonne. Prices at 2:47 p.m. EST (1946 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 98.79 -1.05 -1.0% 0.0% Brent crude 117.47 -1.12 -0.9% 9.4% Natural gas 2.474 -0.003 -0.1% -17.2% US gold 1717.20 -21.80 -1.3% 9.6% Gold 1717.00 -14.00 -0.8% 9.8% US Copper 386.00 -11.85 -3.0% 12.3% LME Copper 8472.00 -288.00 -3.3% 11.5% Dollar 79.106 0.540 0.7% -1.3% CRB 312.140 -3.360 -1.1% 2.2% US corn 630.75 -5.25 -0.8% -2.4% US soybeans 1230.50 1.50 0.1% 2.7% US wheat 630.00 -16.00 -2.5% -3.5% US Coffee 216.60 -0.70 -0.3% -5.1% US Cocoa 2150.00 -80.00 -3.6% 1.9% US Sugar 24.65 0.14 0.6% 6.1% US silver 33.495 -0.422 -1.2% 20.0% US platinum 1659.20 -8.40 -0.5% 18.1% US palladium 701.90 -9.40 -1.3% 7.0%