* Copper down third straight day on worries over demand * Brent oil up on Mideast tensions; US crude down * Soybeans near 4-month high on dry Brazil weather * Arabica coffee ends at 14-month low; cocoa surges By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Feb 14 Commodity markets ended mixed on Tuesday, with copper falling a third straight day on worries about weak U.S. and Chinese demand and Brent crude oil closing up on supply threats in a tense Middle East, while agricultural markets moved with their own unique fundamentals. Soybeans hit a near four-month high, rallying for a third straight session, as dry weather threatened Brazil's crop prospects and fresh export demand emerged for U.S. supplies. Arabica coffee futures tumbled 4 percent in their biggest decline since October, closing at a 14-month low on origin and commercial selling that triggered automatic sell orders. Cocoa soared on heavy investor short-covering. Analysts cited a stronger dollar and the softer-than-expected gain in U.S. retail sales in January as among reasons for the lack of an uniform trend across commodities. The copper market latched onto retail sales numbers which showed American consumers cut back on car purchases and did less online shopping. Scant purchases of copper by China, the world's largest importer of base metals, also distressed investors, analysts said. "It all falls back to credit ... people are not spending," said Zachary Oxman, managing director with TrendMax in Encinitas, California. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper eased $10 to close at $8,415 a tonne. Losses extended in after-hours trade to below $8,400. After a dismal 20 percent loss in 2011, copper started this year on a strong note. It is up about 10 percent year-to-date despite the price drop in the last three sessions. "This (rally) was predicated on China coming back after the Lunar New Year holiday and having a big appetite for copper, but that has proven to be wrong," said Frank Lesh, broker and futures analyst with Future Path Trading in Chicago. "We could see prices pull back to $3.55 (per lb) ... it's a pretty important area because that's where this market broke out in January." In crude oil, London-traded Brent rose 23 cents to settle at $118.16 a barrel as the market saw support ahead of the expiry of its front-month contract. U.S. crude settled down 17 cents at $100.74 a barrel, although losses were limited by news that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Horizon oil sands processor would be shut until mid-to late March, longer than initially expected. A extended outage for the company should technically reduce supply of U.S. crude Soybean futures for March delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade settled 3 cents higher at $12.55 per bushel, after rising to $12.61-3/4, the highest spot soybean price on the continuous chart since Oct. 17. The soy market has risen 2.2 percent in three days on concerns over dry weather stressing the crop in far southern Brazil, the world's No. 2 soy producer and No. 1 exporter, and in neighboring Paraguay. The dry conditions have prompted some analysts to lower their crop estimates. Arabica coffee futures for May finished New York trade down 8.45 cents, or 3.9 percent, at $2.0615 per lb, the weakest settlement for the second position since December 2010. Post-settlement, the contract extended its losses down 4.3 percent to $2.0530 per lb. May cocoa in New York settled up $78, or 3.6 percent, at $2,270 a tonne, soaring 5.9 percent to a high of $2,322 after the settlement window. One reason for cocoa's surge could be the weather uncertainties in top growing nation Ivory Coast that followed months of drought, traders said. "Cocoa had its Valentine's Day rally," said Nick Gentile, chief trading official at commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey.Prices at 5:30 p.m. EST (2230 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 100.98 -0.17 -0.2% 2.2% Brent crude 118.17 0.23 0.2% 10.0% Natural gas 2.532 0.101 4.2% -15.3% US gold 1715.90 -7.10 -0.4% 9.5% Gold 1720.53 1.43 0.1% 10.0% US Copper 381.45 -2.50 -0.7% 11.0% Dollar 79.412 0.466 0.6% -1.0% CRB 313.950 -0.110 0.0% 2.8% US corn 633.50 -6.00 -0.9% -2.0% US soybeans 1255.00 3.00 0.2% 4.7% US wheat 635.00 -6.25 -1.0% -2.7% US Coffee 204.20 -8.10 -3.8% -10.5% US Cocoa 2270.00 71.00 3.2% 7.6% US Sugar 24.25 -0.39 -1.6% 4.4% US silver 33.348 -0.374 -1.1% 19.5% US platinum 1628.00 -21.70 -1.3% 15.9% US palladium 687.25 -11.30 -1.6% 4.7%