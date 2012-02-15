* Brent crude extends rally on Mideast tensions * Copper down on Greek bailout woes, lack of Chinese demand * Soy at 4-month high on dry South American weather * Cocoa surges on delayed bean arrivals By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Feb 15 Brent crude oil extended its run-up on Wednesday, closing at an eight-month high on escalating Middle East tensions, while copper fell on possible delays to Greece's bailout package. On the agricultural front, soybeans hit new four-month highs as dry weather threatened crops in South America. Cocoa had its biggest gain in nearly three weeks after West African supplies slowed. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index closed up 0.3 percent. The CRB was lifted by the broader commodities rally -- including in U.S. crude oil, its main component -- which offset the losses in copper and other markets such as corn, wheat and natural gas. Uncertainties about whether Greece will avoid a messy debt default, along with worries about rising geopolitical tensions in Syria and Iran and patchy U.S. economic growth for January, have basically led to mixed action in markets this week. Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Wednesday debt negotiators for the government have met the final two demands set by the country's international lenders for its second bailout. Several EU sources told Reuters earlier in the day that finance officials from the region were examining ways of delaying parts or even all of the bailout due to mistrust over Athens' commitment to the deal. [ID:nL5E8DF01W} Brent crude settled at $118.93 a barrel in London, gaining $1.58 and posting the highest close since June 14. U.S. crude settled at $101.80 a barrel in New York, gaining $1.06 for its highest finish since Jan. 11. Crude found early support from an Iranian state media report, later denied by the nation's oil ministry, that Tehran had banned oil exports to six European Union countries in retaliation for EU sanctions. "The oil markets are doing a balancing act between what's happening in Iran and the euro zone, where the Greek bailout deal may still fall apart," said Chris Dillman, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. Further feeding Wednesday's rally were reports of explosion at a major oil pipeline linked to a Syrian refinery, and a strike that halted output at Yemen's largest oilfield. In addition to those, Sudan seized more of South Sudan's oil in a dispute over payment issues that shut down some 350,000 barrels per day pumped by the new nation. In copper, the metal's benchmark three-month futures contract in London shed $45 to close at $8,370 a tonne as Chinese buyers stayed non-commital and European debt issues remained in the headlines. Copper could fall to $7,500 by the end of the first quarter as chart patterns for the metal begin to show signs of weakness, traders said. So far for this year, copper is up 10 percent after falling about 25 percent in 2011. Soybean futures for March delivery ended Chicago trade up 6 cents at $12.61 per bushel, after racing to nearly $12.69 during the session -- a high since Oct. 17. Cocoa futures for May delivery settled New York trade up 5.3 percent, or $121, at $2,391 per tonne. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain for the market since Jan. 24 and was driven by delays in shipment of cocoa beans from farms in top grower Ivory Coast. Prices at 5:31 p.m. EST (2231 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 101.88 1.06 1.1% 3.1% Brent crude 119.04 1.69 1.4% 10.9% Natural gas 2.425 -0.107 -4.2% -18.9% US gold 1728.10 10.40 0.6% 10.3% Gold 1727.59 0.14 0.0% 10.5% US Copper 380.15 -1.30 -0.3% 10.6% Dollar 79.683 0.103 0.1% -0.6% CRB 314.950 1.000 0.3% 3.2% US corn 627.00 -6.50 -1.0% -3.0% US soybeans 1261.00 6.00 0.5% 5.2% US wheat 626.00 -9.00 -1.4% -4.1% US Coffee 202.55 -3.60 -1.7% -11.2% US Cocoa 2391.00 121.00 5.3% 13.4% US Sugar 24.49 0.24 1.0% 5.4% US silver 33.408 0.060 0.2% 19.7% US platinum 1638.20 10.20 0.6% 16.6% US palladium 683.65 -3.60 -0.5% 4.2% (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)