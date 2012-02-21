* US crude oil ends at 9-month high * Copper sees biggest gain in 6 weeks * Gold up; raw sugar hits 3-month peak By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Feb 21 Oil closed at nine-month highs on Tuesday and copper notched its biggest gain in six weeks on investor relief that Greece managed to averted a disastrous debt default after months of bitter negotiations. Gold prices also rose as the dollar hit a two-week low versus the euro in response to the euro zone's approval of a second bailout package for Athens. On the agricultural front, raw sugar <0#SB:> surged to a three-month peak, underpinned by tight supplies of the sweetener forecast in the near-term. Cocoa <0#CC:> and coffee <0#KC:> were up too, while corn <0#C:> and wheat <0#W:> fell. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled up 1.6 percent at 322.45 points, just below its 2-1/2 month high of 322.65 earlier in the day. Much of the rally in commodities came after news of agreement on the Greek 130 billion euro ($172 billion) bailout, which, while long anticipated, would help the troubled nation meet repayment needs as early as next month. Some, however, said the relief for markets may be short as more of Europe's uphill battles to fix its economy surfaces. "These are markets that are still very much categorised by a lack of conviction. In the short term, what we're going to see is more erratic trading, unless we get a series of events or data points that help to allay some of the concerns regarding economic growth," said Gayle Berry, metals analyst at Barclays Capital in London. U.S. crude oil closed at its highest levels since May, finishing up 2.5 percent, or $2.60, at $105.84 a barrel. London's Brent crude ended up 1.3 percent, or $1.61, at $121.66. Aside from the Greece bailout, oil was supported by repeated threats from Iran -- the second largest oil exporter in the Middle East -- to use pre-emptive strikes against those it considered enemies. "The market has been looking for any news that would point to easing the oil glut in the (U.S.) Midwest. The news today moves in that direction," said Hamza Khan, analyst at the Schork Group in Villanova, Pennsylvania. Iran's top crude oil customers in Asia have moved to reduce imports from Tehran after tighter Western sanctions against the Middle East nation for refusing to curb its nuclear program. The Asian cuts are in addition to voluntary reductions by Iran's clients in Europe ahead of a July 1 European Union ban on Tehran's oil. In metals markets, the three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $8,449 a tonne, up more than 2 percent from Monday's close of $8,235.50. The close was also well above the market's 200-day moving average level of $8,399.05 per tonne. In raw sugar, the benchmark U.S. futures contract for March raw sugar futures on ICE jumped 0.73 cent, or 3 percent, to close at 25.35 cents per lb, the highest close since Nov. 10, above the 200-day moving average at 25.34 cents. "Although we are approaching the halfway point of the 2011/12 international crop year, prices remain fairly well supported, largely owing to a perceived shortage of export availability against import demand in the early part of 2012," Rabobank said in a report on raw sugar. Prices at 4:00 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 105.88 2.60 2.5% 7.1% Brent crude 121.14 1.09 0.9% 12.8% Natural gas 2.626 -0.058 -2.2% -12.1% US gold 1758.50 32.60 1.9% 12.2% Gold 1759.10 25.58 1.5% 12.5% US Copper 383.65 12.85 3.5% 11.7% #VALUE! Dollar 79.076 -0.255 -0.3% -1.4% CRB 322.450 5.060 1.6% 5.6% US corn 629.50 -12.25 -1.9% -2.6% US soybeans 1271.00 3.50 0.3% 6.0% US wheat 633.00 -11.00 -1.7% -3.0% US Coffee 206.05 3.70 1.8% -9.7% US Cocoa 2424.00 79.00 3.4% 14.9% US Sugar 25.35 0.73 3.0% 9.1% US silver 34.429 1.213 3.7% 23.3% US platinum 1684.90 51.00 3.1% 19.9% US palladium 710.75 22.65 3.3% 8.3% (Editing by Marguerita Choy)