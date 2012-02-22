* Brent surpasses $123 as Iran disallows nuclear inspection * Spot gold breaches $1,781 on technical buying * Wheat, corn, sugar end up too; copper down By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Feb 22 London's Brent crude oil hit nine-month highs on Wednesday on worries over Iran's growing confrontation with the West, while gold prices rose to three-months peaks as technical charts pointed to a bull run. U.S. wheat and corn also found support on technical buying when their prices hit 50-day moving averages. Raw sugar <0#SB:> extended Tuesday's 3-1/2 month highs on concerns over near-term supply tightness. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled up 0.13 percent after a modest price increase for most of the 19 commodities on the index. Losses in copper and coffee <0#KC:> weighed somewhat on the CRB. Concerns about oil supply, prompted by Iran-West tensions, pushed Brent up a third straight day in spite of weak economic data in Europe, where the service sector contracted. Brent's rally also bucked the contraction in China's manufacturing sector for a fourth straight month. "We've got a tug of war here between Iran tensions and slowing global economic growth," said Mark Waggoner, president at Excel Futures, an oil and commodities broker in Bend, Oregon. Brent settled up about 1 percent, or $1.24, at $122.90 a barrel after inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency -- the nuclear watchdog -- were refused entry into an Iranian nuclear installation. Analysts said the setback may increase the risk of confrontation between the West and the Middle East's No.2 oil exporter. U.S. crude ended up 3 cents, at $106.28 a barrel, after setting its own nine-month high in the previous session. With Wednesday's close, U.S. crude has finished up five straight days. The price of spot gold, which tracks trades in bullion, rose more than 1 percent to a three-month high of $1,781.40 an ounce, and traders said the market seemed poised to test the $1,805 level next. Gold's rally came after it breached technical resistance near $1,765 an ounce -- an important area on price charts where two rallies failed since December. "We are seeing all the funds step in. It (technical buying) is the only thing at the moment that we can pin it on," said Frank McGhee, head for precious metals trading at Integrated Brokerage Services in Chicago. Platinum was another precious metal that outperformed, surging 2 percent in price on the prospect of shortage driven by a labor dispute in South Africa, the world's top platinum producer. Platinum <0#PL:> hit five-month highs at $1,723.50 an ounce. Copper, which on Tuesday posted its biggest gain in six weeks, eased as the market reacted to weak export and manufacturing data from top metals importer China. Uncertainty over Greece's ability to implement tough debt reforms also weighed on copper, which had rallied the previous session on euphoria over Athens' ability to secure a new bailout from the euro zone after months of bitter negotiations. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $8,435 a tonne in official rings, versus Tuesday's $8,449. Prices at 4:58 p.m. EST (2158 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.11 -0.14 -0.1% 7.4% Brent crude 122.67 1.01 0.8% 14.2% Natural gas 2.643 0.017 0.6% -11.6% US gold 1771.30 12.80 0.7% 13.1% Gold 1775.74 -0.05 0.0% 13.6% US Copper 383.35 -0.30 -0.1% 11.6% #VALUE! Dollar 79.197 0.153 0.2% -1.2% CRB 322.860 0.410 0.1% 5.8% US corn 638.25 8.75 1.4% -1.3% US soybeans 1272.25 1.25 0.1% 6.2% US wheat 644.50 11.50 1.8% -1.3% US Coffee 201.85 -4.20 -2.0% -11.5% US Cocoa 2438.00 14.00 0.6% 15.6% US Sugar 25.76 0.41 1.6% 10.9% US silver 34.254 -0.175 -0.5% 22.7% US platinum 1720.80 35.90 2.1% 22.5% US palladium 717.75 7.00 1.0% 9.4% (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)