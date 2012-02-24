* US crude ends just under $110, a high since May * Brent crude crosses $125, a peak since April * Copper has best weekly run in a month * Gold, wheat and natural gas among the losers By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Feb 24 Oil notched its biggest weekly gain in two months on Friday as worries about Iran deepened and drove U.S. crude prices up for a seventh session, while copper and most other commodities rose on a weak dollar. Gold, wheat and natural gas were among markets that bucked the positive trend. Investors took profits in gold after its rally earlier in the week, wheat fell on expectations of a bumper U.S. crop and mild winter weather weighed on an already oversupplied gas market. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled up 0.8 percent on the day and 2.7 percent on the week, propelled largely by the gains in U.S. crude, the index's biggest component. While the rally in oil was mainly driven by the Iran-West animosity and shrinking markets for Tehran's crude, strife in neighboring Middle East nations also helped push up prices. "The supportive factors are on the supply side -- Iran and Iran and Iran, with a bit of Syria and Sudan," said Christopher Bellew, an oil broker at Jefferies Bache in London. "It would not be at these numbers if it was not for the supply-side problems." U.S. crude's benchmark front-month contract in New York finished Friday's trading up 1.8 percent at $109.77 a barrel, its highest settlement since May 3. For the week, the market rose 6.3 percent, its most since the week to Dec. 23. U.S. crude prices have been on a tear through February -- snapping two earlier months of losses -- after Tehran threatened to react to reduced imports of its oil by European buyers ahead of an EU embargo on Iranian oil taking effect in July. The EU cutbacks, along with reduced purchases of Iranian oil by Asian buyers, has been prompted by Tehran's controversial nuclear program. Gains in U.S. crude accelerated on Friday after a report from the United Nation's International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran had sharply stepped up uranium enrichment efforts. In London, Brent crude rose for a fifth day to end up 1.5 percent at $125.47 a barrel, its highest finish since April 2010. Copper posted its biggest weekly gain in a month. Volumes picked up as market bulls helped lift the metal's price back above the 200-day moving average, a key line of technical defense that has acted as both a downside area of support and an upside barrier for the better part of February. London's benchmark three-month copper futures contract climbed 1.7 percent, or $140.50, to end at $8,530.50 a tonne, its strongest close since Feb. 9. For the week, it rose more than 4 percent, its biggest such gain since the end of January. Prices at 3:52 p.m. EST (2052 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 109.73 1.91 1.8% 11.0% Brent crude 125.31 1.69 1.4% 16.7% Natural gas 2.550 -0.071 -2.7% -14.7% US gold 1776.40 -9.90 -0.6% 13.4% Gold 1772.06 -7.68 -0.4% 13.3% US Copper 386.30 5.70 1.5% 12.4% Dollar 78.326 -0.493 -0.6% -2.3% CRB 325.910 2.510 0.8% 6.8% US corn 640.75 1.25 0.2% -0.9% US soybeans 1279.00 2.25 0.2% 6.7% US wheat 641.00 -0.75 -0.1% -1.8% US Coffee 203.60 1.55 0.8% -10.8% US Cocoa 2357.00 13.00 0.6% 11.8% US Sugar 26.19 0.25 1.0% 12.7% US silver 35.338 -0.218 -0.6% 26.6% US platinum 1715.10 -7.90 -0.5% 22.1% US palladium 710.75 -7.65 -1.1% 8.3% (editing by Jim Marshall)