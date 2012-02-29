* Oil ends February up 8.7 pct

* CBOT soybeans finish the month up 9 pct

* CRB pares losses

By Marcy Nicholson

NEW YORK, Feb 29 Gold tumbled 5 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day decline in more than three years, while copper slipped from a two-week high and soybeans posted a five-month high.

Oil closed higher, turning up in late dealings, ending the month up sharply.

Many funds exited the gold market, pushing it down nearly $100, on speculation that central banks may be done with easy monetary policies after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke spoke and didn't mention another round of monetary easing was imminent.

Bernanke's tempered view of the U.S. economy caused copper to fall for the first time in four days while agricultural markets trading in Chicago climbed on growing export demand.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index closed the day down 0.21 percent at 322.43, paring losses after falling 1.3 percent to a six-day low at 319.03. For the month, it climbed 3.3 percent.

Spot gold was last traded down 5 percent for the day around $1,695.47 an ounce, after hitting a one-month low at $1,687.99.

Trading volume in gold exploded amid rampant talk of an unusually large sell order. Option traders said funds were heavy buyers of puts to protect against further losses.

"There is no hint from Bernanke's speech that there will be a QE3 type program which people have been hoping for," said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities portfolio manager of DoubleLine Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment manager with $28 billion in assets.

"It's just a pullback, it doesn't feel like it would be the start of a bear market," Sherman said.

Spot silver was down 6.4 percent at $35.54 an ounce, reversing a 4 percent gain posted on Tuesday.

Copper fell along with other risk assets after rising earlier in the day on news that the European Central Bank had allocated more than $500 billion for low-interest loans, fueling hopes that more credit will flow to businesses and that government borrowing costs will ease further.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper shed $101 to end at $8,499 a tonne, after touching a session peak at $8,695.25 -- its highest since Feb. 10.

In New York, the active May COMEX contract settled with a loss of 4.20 cents at $3.8795 per lb, after dealing between $3.8050 and $3.9615.

Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose for the eighth straight session and corn the sixth straight day. Wheat also ended firm, rising to their highest price in more than three weeks.

"The common theme is: Demand is good, not great, and it's been consistently good for a month now," said PFG Best analyst Tim Hannagan.

Soybean futures rose more than 9 percent in February in the largest monthly gain since December 2010, while corn posted a monthly rise of about 2.5 percent and wheat ended the month flat in the third straight month without a decline.

Oil jumped back to positive territory in late trading, ending the month up 8.7 percent, settling at $107.07 a barrel, gaining 52 cents, after trading between $104.84 and $107.43.

In London, ICE April Brent crude settled at $122.66, rising $1.11, after trading from $120.50 to $123.20. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)