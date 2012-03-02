* Brent, NYMEX crude close down over 2 pct; in week, Brent drops 1.45 pct, NYMEX off 2.8 pct * Gold loses most in a week so far this year * CRB slides 1.45 pct by session end By Carole Vaporean NEW YORK, March 2 Oil slid more than 2 percent on Friday, and copper and gold fell too as Spain's challenge to a new fiscal pact from the European Union triggered a dollar rally, prompting investors to sell dollar-denominated commodities. Gold ended the day only slightly lower but notched its biggest weekly decline so far this year. The week's economic news showing contrasting views of U.S. growth prospects, coupled with uncertainty around Europe's chaotic debt situation and Chinese economic growth, sending prices in commodity markets seesawing throughout the week. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, made up of 19 commodities, finished 0.97 percent lower at 323.52, as most components ended the day with losses. On a weekly basis, the index fell 1.45 percent. Oil prices were down more than 2 percent at the close, after Saudi Arabia eased investor concerns about a reported pipeline explosion that had pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008. The dollar's rally added to oil's steep drop. Both Brent and U.S. crude ended with weekly losses, reversing the previous session's sharp gains in Brent futures. The drop came after Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry spokesman told Reuters, "There were no acts of sabotage in the kingdom yesterday." Brent April crude fell $2.55 to settle at $123.65 a barrel, having traded as low as $123.12, and fell 2 percent for the week, upsetting five straight weekly gains. U.S. April crude fell $2.14 to close at $106.70 a barrel, dropping as low as $105.80 after reaching $110.55 during the previous day's surge. For the week, U.S. crude fell 2.8 percent, snapping a string of three higher weekly finishes. The dollar's gains on the euro for a third straight day contributed to oil's slide, as well as losses in both precious and industrial metal prices. "Although the oil complex is responding to some softening in the euro and the equities, the main source of selling has been a disgorgement of risk premium following yesterday's frenzied price advance (on) reports of Saudi pipeline explosions," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a research note. The euro's slide put the currency on track for its worst week since mid-December, after debt-burdened Spain challenged the European Union's new fiscal pact. Spain, Europe's fourth-largest economy, set itself a softer 2012 deficit target than originally agreed to under the euro zone's austerity drive.. Analysts said the ECB's injection of cheap funds this week should ease bank funding strains, but investors were likely reluctant to buy the euro, and in turn most commodities priced in dollars, as long as worries over debt and growth cast a cloud over the region. Gold fell as the dollar rallied and posted a 3.5 percent weekly decline, its biggest weekly drop this year. Analysts said gold was vulnerable to further losses. "Gold's inability to make a more convincing comeback implies that the correction might not be over yet," said James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent on the day at $1,711.60 an ounce by 2:36 p.m. EST (1936 GMT). Its 3.5 percent weekly drop was its biggest since mid-December. Copper prices also fell, pressured by weakness in equities and the euro and by concerns a metal surplus in China will put pressure on the market. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $8,580 a tonne, down 0.60 percent from Thursday's close of $8,630 a tonne. In Chicago, by contrast, U.S. soybeans advanced for the 10th session in a row and hit a fresh five-month high, buoyed by growing export demand and a forecast by a closely watched analytical firm for lower soybean production in Brazil. Wheat futures rose, rebounding from two days of declines and surging to their highs late in the session, following Thursday's rare export sale to Iran. Prices at 3:24 p.m. EST (2024 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.60 -2.24 -2.1% 7.9% Brent crude 123.85 -2.35 -1.9% 15.3% Natural gas 2.484 0.021 0.9% -16.9% US gold 1709.80 -12.40 -0.7% 9.1% Gold 1710.40 -6.96 -0.4% 9.4% US Copper 389.55 -2.90 -0.7% 13.4% Dollar 79.432 0.643 0.8% -0.9% CRB 321.170 -3.150 -1.0% 5.2% US corn 659.00 5.25 0.8% 1.9% US soybeans 1328.25 11.50 0.9% 10.8% US wheat 670.75 11.50 1.7% 2.8% US Coffee 201.80 -2.30 -1.1% -11.6% US Cocoa 2334.00 -32.00 -1.4% 10.7% US Sugar 25.66 0.00 0.0% 10.5% US silver 34.481 -1.130 -3.2% 23.5% US platinum 1691.70 -9.40 -0.6% 20.4% US palladium 710.80 -4.20 -0.6% 8.3% (Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by David Gregorio)