* Oil prices drop as risk premium fades * European economic concerns roil stock market * Stronger US dollar sinks agricultural commods NEW YORK, March 6 Commodities tumbled on Tuesday, continuing a broad and sharp selloff as worries about Greece's debt restructuring and weak economic data fed fears that demand for raw materials would remain slack. Economic data showed a shaky European economy in the final months of 2011. [ID: nL5E8E627Y] A day earlier, China lowered its growth forecast, sparking concerns about growth for energy and metals demand. In addition, investors fretted about the restructuring plan for Greece, where private creditors must say by Thursday whether they will participate in a bond swap deal that would help the nation to meet a March 20 debt repayment. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index sank 1.57 percent, its lowest daily percentage drop in two months as the entire commodity complex sank, save for soybeans and a tiny rise in front-month natural gas futures which slid sharply on Monday. Equity markets were at their lowest in nearly three months as Greek debt concerns and continued worry over a slowdown in China's economy kept a lid on stock prices. Crude oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic dropped, pressured by sinking stock prices. The risk premium that had been priced in as tensions with Iran escalated over its nuclear program also deflated after Iran agreed to continue talks and eased some fear of global oil supply interruptions. "The risk premium on Iran was pretty high, so one should expect to see that fading because world powers are willing to talk to Iran," said Olivier Jakob, an analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland. U.S. crude settled down $2.02 at $104.70 a barrel after hitting a low of $104.51. Brent crude LCOcl was trading around $1.93 per barrel lower at $121.87 at 2:57 p.m. EST (1957 GMT) . London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper lost $215.50 to close at $8,289.50 a tonne as investors worried about the reduced growth target in China, the world's top consumer of the red metal. Spot gold was down to $1,663.95 per ounce by 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT). U.S. gold futures for April delivery were down 1.85 percent at $1,672.40 at 3:31 p.m. EST (2031 GMT) . "People who are long gold are getting out. They don't like what's going on with Greece and the stock market is decisively lower. It's a matter of raising money," said Jonathan Jossen, a COMEX gold options floor trader. A shaky EU economy forced the euro lower against the U.S. dollar and in agriculture markets, the stronger dollar drove down the price of sugar, coffee and corn futures. Soybeans were the only gainer on the day as talk of Chinese demand fueled the price to just shy of a five-month high. Prices at 3:34 p.m. EST (2220 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 104.76 -1.96 -1.8% 6.0% Brent crude 122.02 -1.78 -1.4% 13.6% Natural gas 2.356 0.001 0.0% -21.2% US gold 1672.10 -31.80 -1.9% 6.7% Gold 1670.84 -34.95 -2.0% 6.8% US Copper 373.75 -12.20 -3.2% 8.8% Dollar 79.820 0.520 0.7% -0.4% CRB 314.450 -5.000 -1.6% 3.0% US corn 658.00 -8.25 -1.2% 1.8% US soybeans 1329.75 10.50 0.8% 11.0% US wheat 654.00 -13.75 -2.1% 0.2% US Coffee 193.05 -8.65 -4.3% -15.4% US Cocoa 2283.00 0.00 0.0% 8.3% US Sugar 24.05 -0.63 -2.6% 3.5% US silver 32.783 -0.912 -2.7% 17.4% US platinum 1611.90 -50.70 -3.0% 14.7% US palladium 671.60 -35.35 -5.0% 2.4% (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)