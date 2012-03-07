* Wheat, corn tumble as commodity funds sell * ADP private sector U.S. jobs data lifts oil, gold * Copper reverses four days of losses By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, March 7 Oil, gold and copper rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-day rout as investors took in strong U.S. jobs data and grew more hopeful about an end to Greek debt worries. But agricultural commodities fell, with wheat and corn posting their biggest declines in two months as commodity funds liquidated long positions ahead of a U.S. government crop report due on Friday. Arabica coffee futures plunged to a 16-month low. The mixed performance left the Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB index slightly lower for the day. The number of jobs being created by U.S. private employers rose in February, data from payroll processor ADP showed on Wednesday, giving a boost to the stock market and oil markets. [ID: nL5E8E76Q4] Meanwhile, a group of banks holding a chunk of Greece's outstanding debt said they would participate in the nation's bond swap offer, which would allow the indebted nation to secure a bailout package. That news combined to lift oil markets. U.S. crude settled at $106.16 a barrel, $1.46 or 1.39 percent higher. Brent April crude settled $2.14, or 1.75 percent higher at $124.12 a barrel, after trading as high as $124.35. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index dipped 0.7 percent to finish at 314.24. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose for the first time in four days, in part, on the Greek debt deal and settled at $8,295 a tonne, $5.50 higher. "More and more word is leaking that the creditors are going to accept the Greek bond swap. That's why you're seeing the turnaround today," said Matthew Zeman, head of trading with Kingsview Financial in Chicago. Gold markets were lifted by the positive Greek and U.S. news. Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,684.76 an ounce by 3:35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT). U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $11.80 an ounce to $1,683.90. On the Chicago Board of Trade, funds sold 24,000 corn contracts, which trade sources called the biggest one-day sale by funds in 3-1/2 months. Ample world wheat supplies pressured Chicago wheat, and chart-based selling kicked in, pushing the benchmark May contract below support at its 50- and 100-day moving averages near $6.53 a bushel. On soft commodity markets, arabica coffee futures tumbled to a 16-month low on investor liquidation and suspected producer sales. Raw sugar slipped while cocoa was marginally lower. Prices at 4:10 p.m. EST (2220 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.21 1.51 1.4% 7.5% Brent crude 124.31 2.33 1.9% 15.8% Natural gas 2.302 -0.054 -2.3% -23.0% US gold 1683.90 11.80 0.7% 7.5% Gold 1684.79 10.85 0.6% 7.7% US Copper 376.70 2.95 0.8% 9.6% Dollar 79.706 -0.162 -0.2% -0.6% CRB 314.240 -0.210 -0.1% 2.9% US corn 643.75 -14.25 -2.2% -0.4% US soybeans 1321.50 -8.25 -0.6% 10.3% US wheat 633.00 -21.00 -3.2% -3.0% US Coffee 188.60 -4.45 -2.3% -17.4% US Cocoa 2277.00 -6.00 -0.3% 8.0% US Sugar 23.92 -0.13 -0.5% 3.0% US silver 33.585 0.802 2.4% 20.3% US platinum 1627.30 15.40 1.0% 15.8% US palladium 685.35 13.75 2.0% 4.5% (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)