* Markets up on US retail sales/German investor sentiment data * Fed resolve to keep low rates through 2014 help * CRB up 0.7 percent as oil, metals and most crops rise (Recasts and updates with Fed policy decision, markets' close) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 13 Oil hit 11-month highs and most commodities ended up on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance in keeping interest rates low through 2014 appeased markets already boosted by encouraging U.S. and European economic news. Gold was the only major commodity that went the other way. It fell about 2 percent to a seven-week low on disappointment that a Fed policy meeting did not give clues on whether there will be another big round of monetary easing that would weaken the dollar and boost gold as a hedge. U.S. retail sales in February posted their largest gain in five months; German investor sentiment for March hit nine-month highs and Greece announced that it will get additional funding aid to 2015. While the Fed disappointed some investors, it reiterated its expectation that overnight U.S. interest rates would remain near zero at least over the next two years. The central bank also said it expects "moderate" U.S. growth over coming quarters, and a gradual decline in unemployment. "The Fed decision is supportive for the oil market," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, a commodities trader in New York. "By not announcing further measures, for now, current conditions that have improved modestly and that have rallied energy prices off their October lows should continue to be the primary factor in determining price direction." The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled up 0.7 percent as crude oil, gasoline and natural gas rose along with copper and key crops like soybeans, coffee and sugar. U.S. natural gas futures ended 1 percent higher on short-covering after hitting a 10-year low of $2.204 per million British thermal units, and tumbling nearly 14 percent so far this month as mild weather and record production pushes inventories to all-time highs. Brent crude oil in London closed up 88 cents at $126.22 a barrel, the highest finish since April 8, 2011. U.S. crude rose 37 cents to settle at $106.71 a barrel, after touching a high of $107.35. Copper settled up before the Fed's policy statement, with prices bolstered by encouraging U.S. and European economic developments. U.S. retail sales data for February showed that Americans snapped up motor vehicles and bought a range of goods even as they paid more for gasoline. The retail sales data followed Friday's strong employment report showing February was the third straight month that the U.S. labor market has shown solid growth. Out of Europe, Germany reported that its analyst and investor sentiment jumped in March to its highest since June 2010. And Greece said it will receive a total 172.7 billion euros for its funding needs to 2015. Benchmark three-month copper in London peaked at an intra-day high of $8,608.75 per tonne, its priciest since March 5, before ending the day with a $115 gain at $8,560. Gold prices fell for a second straight day, bringing to around 7 percent losses since late February as investors feared that the Fed and other central banks may be done for now with easing measures. The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion , was down 2.1 percent at $1,663.99 an ounce by 3:47 p.m. EDT (1947 GMT). Prices at 5:21 p.m. EDT (2121 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.72 0.37 0.4% 8.0% Brent crude 126.23 0.89 0.7% 17.6% Natural gas 2.299 0.030 1.3% -23.1% US gold 1694.20 -5.60 -0.3% 8.1% Gold 1674.89 -24.16 -1.4% 7.1% US Copper 390.25 6.50 1.7% 13.6% Dollar 80.125 0.233 0.3% -0.1% CRB 318.070 2.090 0.7% 4.2% US corn 674.00 2.50 0.4% 4.3% US soybeans 1348.75 18.25 1.4% 12.5% US wheat 651.50 -1.25 -0.2% -0.2% US Coffee 186.15 1.30 0.7% -18.4% US Cocoa 2372.00 -11.00 -0.5% 12.5% US Sugar 24.13 0.36 1.5% 3.9% US silver 33.581 0.168 0.5% 20.3% US platinum 1701.80 6.10 0.4% 21.1% US palladium 708.85 4.60 0.7% 8.0% (Editing by Marguerita Choy)