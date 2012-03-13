* Markets up on US retail sales/German investor sentiment
data
* Fed resolve to keep low rates through 2014 help
* CRB up 0.7 percent as oil, metals and most crops rise
(Recasts and updates with Fed policy decision, markets' close)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 13 Oil hit 11-month highs
and most commodities ended up on Tuesday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's stance in keeping interest rates low
through 2014 appeased markets already boosted by encouraging
U.S. and European economic news.
Gold was the only major commodity that went the other way.
It fell about 2 percent to a seven-week low on disappointment
that a Fed policy meeting did not give clues on whether there
will be another big round of monetary easing that would weaken
the dollar and boost gold as a hedge.
U.S. retail sales in February posted their largest gain in
five months; German investor sentiment for March hit nine-month
highs and Greece announced that it will get additional funding
aid to 2015.
While the Fed disappointed some investors, it reiterated its
expectation that overnight U.S. interest rates would remain near
zero at least over the next two years. The central bank also
said it expects "moderate" U.S. growth over coming quarters, and
a gradual decline in unemployment.
"The Fed decision is supportive for the oil market," said
John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, a commodities trader in
New York.
"By not announcing further measures, for now, current
conditions that have improved modestly and that have rallied
energy prices off their October lows should continue to be the
primary factor in determining price direction."
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
settled up 0.7 percent as crude oil, gasoline and natural gas
rose along with copper and key crops like soybeans, coffee and
sugar.
U.S. natural gas futures ended 1 percent higher on
short-covering after hitting a 10-year low of $2.204 per million
British thermal units, and tumbling nearly 14 percent so far
this month as mild weather and record production pushes
inventories to all-time highs.
Brent crude oil in London closed up 88 cents at
$126.22 a barrel, the highest finish since April 8, 2011.
U.S. crude rose 37 cents to settle at $106.71 a
barrel, after touching a high of $107.35.
Copper settled up before the Fed's policy statement, with
prices bolstered by encouraging U.S. and European economic
developments.
U.S. retail sales data for February showed that Americans
snapped up motor vehicles and bought a range of goods even as
they paid more for gasoline.
The retail sales data followed Friday's strong employment
report showing February was the third straight month that the
U.S. labor market has shown solid growth.
Out of Europe, Germany reported that its analyst and
investor sentiment jumped in March to its highest since June
2010. And Greece said it will receive a total 172.7 billion
euros for its funding needs to 2015.
Benchmark three-month copper in London peaked at an
intra-day high of $8,608.75 per tonne, its priciest since March
5, before ending the day with a $115 gain at $8,560.
Gold prices fell for a second straight day, bringing to
around 7 percent losses since late February as investors feared
that the Fed and other central banks may be done for now with
easing measures.
The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion
, was down 2.1 percent at $1,663.99 an ounce by 3:47 p.m.
EDT (1947 GMT).
Prices at 5:21 p.m. EDT (2121 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 106.72 0.37 0.4% 8.0%
Brent crude 126.23 0.89 0.7% 17.6%
Natural gas 2.299 0.030 1.3% -23.1%
US gold 1694.20 -5.60 -0.3% 8.1%
Gold 1674.89 -24.16 -1.4% 7.1%
US Copper 390.25 6.50 1.7% 13.6%
Dollar 80.125 0.233 0.3% -0.1%
CRB 318.070 2.090 0.7% 4.2%
US corn 674.00 2.50 0.4% 4.3%
US soybeans 1348.75 18.25 1.4% 12.5%
US wheat 651.50 -1.25 -0.2% -0.2%
US Coffee 186.15 1.30 0.7% -18.4%
US Cocoa 2372.00 -11.00 -0.5% 12.5%
US Sugar 24.13 0.36 1.5% 3.9%
US silver 33.581 0.168 0.5% 20.3%
US platinum 1701.80 6.10 0.4% 21.1%
US palladium 708.85 4.60 0.7% 8.0%
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)