* Oil off 11-month high; gold, copper down too * Soybeans offer bright spot, extending rally By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 14 Oil prices closed lower as did most other commodities on Wednesday after the the dollar strengthened, tempering investor appetite for riskier assets. Industrial and precious metals were down too, with copper retreating from a one-week high on worries about lagging Chinese demand. Gold extended Tuesday's losses on fears that the U.S. monetary easing was over for now. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down nearly 1 percent, reflecting the broad decline. On the agricultural side, soybeans offered a bright spot, hitting a 5-1/2-month high and extending a run-up from the previous session on concerns about thinning U.S. crop supplies this summer. In crude oil, London's Brent settled at $124.97 per barrel, down $1.25, or 0.99 percent. It settled at $126.22 on Tuesday, the highest close for front-month Brent since April 8, 2011. U.S. April crude finished at $105.43, falling $1.28, or 1.2 percent. Aside from the stronger dollar, oil was dragged down by data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week for the fourth time in a row. Prices at 7:07 p.m. EDT (2306 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 105.72 0.29 0.3% 7.0% Brent crude 0.00 0.00 0.0% -100.0% Natural gas 2.284 0.000 0.0% -23.6% US gold 1642.90 -51.30 -3.0% 4.9% Gold 1642.99 0.89 0.1% 5.1% US Copper 384.80 -5.45 -1.4% 12.0% #VALUE! Dollar 0.000 0.000 0.0% -100.0% CRB 315.170 -2.900 -0.9% 3.2% US corn 669.50 -4.50 -0.7% 3.6% US soybeans 1356.00 7.25 0.5% 13.1% US wheat 651.75 0.25 0.0% -0.2% US Coffee 183.60 -2.55 -1.4% -19.5% US Cocoa 2314.00 -58.00 -2.4% 9.7% US Sugar 24.44 0.31 1.3% 5.2% US silver 32.181 -1.400 -4.2% 15.3% US platinum 1675.30 -26.50 -1.6% 19.2% US palladium 697.45 -11.40 -1.6% 6.3% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)