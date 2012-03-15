* Oil down 2nd day as Britain, US mull release of reserves * Gold up 1 pct on dollar weakness; copper rises too * Soybeans hit 6-month highs as US soy export surge By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 15 Oil prices fell for a second day in a row on Thursday, hit by news of a possible release in U.S. and British strategic oil reserves, while most other commodities rose due to a weaker dollar. Gold rose 1 percent -- its biggest climb in two weeks -- as investors turned to the precious metal amid the dollar's drop against the euro and the yen . Copper also ended up by more than 1 percent. On the agricultural side, soybeans rallied for a third straight day, hitting six-month highs, on more evidence of export demand for U.S. soy after a drought decimated crops in Brazil and Argentina. Corn and wheat finished higher too. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled up nearly a quarter percent as broad gains in metals and agriculture -- including markets such as coffee and sugar -- offset the impact from oil's losses. The CRB has a bias towards energy commodities, with oil accounting for 23 percent of its weighting. Oil pared losses in late trading after prices fell more than $3 after a Reuters report that the United States and Britain were preparing a release from strategic oil reserves this year. Brent crude oil in London settled down $1.98 at $122.60 a barrel, bouncing off a session low at $121.50. U.S. crude finished down 32 cents at $105.11, after falling to $103.78 at one point. Tapping strategic oil reserves could help stem surging fuel prices and gird against any potential supply shortfall from sanctions-struck Iran. "It all depends on how much they are going to release," said analyst Chris Dillman at Tradition Energy in Connecticut. Soybeans rallied after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report showed export sales of U.S. soy last week at 1,393,700 tonnes, well above market expectations of the of 650,000 to 900,000 tonnes in sales. It was the third largest weekly sales number for soybeans since September. The export sales report included 368,200 tonnes for China for the old-crop (2011/12) marketing year and 669,000 tonnes to China for the new-crop (2012/13) marketing year. Soybeans for May delivery ended Chicago trade up 18-3/4 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $13.69 per bushel. Prices at 4:49 p.m. EST (2049 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 105.36 -0.07 -0.1% 6.6% Brent crude 123.65 -1.42 -1.1% 15.2% Natural gas 2.279 -0.005 -0.2% -23.8% US gold 1659.50 16.60 1.0% 5.9% Gold 1657.59 15.49 0.9% 6.0% US Copper 389.75 4.95 1.3% 13.4% #VALUE! Dollar 80.242 -0.323 -0.4% 0.1% CRB 315.900 0.730 0.2% 3.5% US corn 669.00 10.25 1.6% 3.5% US soybeans 1369.00 18.75 1.4% 14.2% US wheat 664.75 21.00 3.3% 1.8% US Coffee 185.30 1.70 0.9% -18.8% US Cocoa 2221.00 -93.00 -4.0% 5.3% US Sugar 25.50 1.06 4.3% 9.8% US silver 32.726 0.545 1.7% 17.2% US platinum 1683.90 8.60 0.5% 19.9% US palladium 709.90 12.45 1.8% 8.2% (Editing by David Gregorio)