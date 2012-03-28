* US crude, copper off 2 pct each; gold near $1,670
* Coffee leads losses on crops side; soy, grains down too
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 28 Oil futures dropped their
most in a week on Wednesday after a surge in U.S. crude
stockpiles and on fear about the possible release of strategic
oil reserves to cap pump prices.
Metals prices fell too after disappointing U.S. durable
goods data raised questions about recovery in the world's No. 1
economy. Agricultural markets, barring cotton, also ended
broadly lower.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
posted its largest one-day decline in three weeks. Arabica
coffee led losses with a 3 percent drop while cotton was the
largest gainer, with a 1.5 percent gain. (link.reuters.com/fub47s
)
MARKETS:
OIL/ENERGY
Crude oil futures in New York fell nearly 2 percent after a
big rise in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect the United
States and some European nations might tap strategic reserves
sent the market into retreat.
COPPER/BASE METALS
Copper fell more than 2 percent, caught up in the broad
retreat in risk assets, after disappointing U.S. durable goods
data cast doubt about the recovery pace in the world's largest
economy.
GOLD/PRECIOUS METALS
Gold prices fell towards $1,670 an ounce, extending the
previous day's retreat from a two-week peak, after data showing
a smaller-than-expected rise in new U.S. manufactured goods
orders lifted the dollar to session highs versus the euro.
GRAINS/SOYBEANS
U.S. grain and soybean futures slid on fund selling before
the end of the quarter and key crop reports.
COFFEE/SOFT COMMODITIES
Arabica coffee futures retreated, retracing some of the
previous session's steep gains, while U.S. cocoa futures tumbled
below their 100-day moving average on pressure from a weak
sterling versus the dollar.
DOLLAR INDEX : Up 0.1 percent
CRB INDEX : Down 1.26 percent, biggest decline since
March 6.
Prices at 4:05 p.m. EDT (2005 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 105.53 -1.80 -1.7% 6.8%
Brent crude 124.19 -1.35 -1.1% 15.7%
Natural gas 2.191 -0.017 -0.8% -26.7%
US gold 1657.90 -27.00 -1.6% 5.8%
Gold 1662.60 -17.44 -1.0% 6.3%
US Copper 379.25 -8.75 -2.3% 10.4%
Dollar 79.108 0.060 0.1% -1.3%
CRB 311.470 -3.960 -1.3% 2.0%
US corn 620.25 -10.50 -1.7% -4.1%
US soybeans 1367.50 -2.25 -0.2% 14.1%
US wheat 630.75 -9.00 -1.4% -3.4%
US Coffee 182.00 -5.35 -2.9% -20.2%
US Cocoa 2295.00 -61.00 -2.6% 8.8%
US Sugar 24.26 -0.04 -0.2% 4.4%
US silver 31.831 -0.785 -2.4% 14.0%
US platinum 1635.20 -22.30 -1.3% 16.4%
US palladium 647.35 -15.65 -2.4% -1.3%
(Editing by David Gregorio)