* CRB sheds 1.8 pct, U.S. crude falls more than 2 pct
* Corn, wheat both down nearly 3 pct
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 29 Commodities tumbled on
T hursday, with a benchmark index for the sector posting its
biggest daily decline in 3-1/2 months, as oil futures sank on
talk that France, Britain and the United States were mulling
release of strategic crude reserves to cool high fuel prices at
the pump.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index,
which is dominated by U.S. crude futures, posted its largest
decline since Dec. 15 after a selloff that hit most energy,
agricultural and metals markets.
U.S. natural gas futures sank to a 10-year low due to a big
inventory build and as mild weather projections hit demand
prospects for the heating and cooling fuel.
Prices of soybeans, corn and wheat slumped on fund
liquidation ahead of crop data due from the U.S. government on
Friday.
Gold prices also ended in negative territory as the dollar
rose.
Copper bucked the downtrend, ending near flat in London and
eking out thin gains in New York trade on signs of physical
tightness in the metal.
MARKETS:
OIL/ENERGY
U.S. crude futures dropped $2.63 to settle at $102.78
a barrel, having dropped by 1.8 percent on Wednesday and marking
the biggest two-day slide since mid-December.
The front-month gas futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange was down 12 cents, or 5.3 percent, at $2.162
per million British thermal units after sinking late morning to
$2.157, the lowest for the nearby contract since February 2002.
GRAINS/SOYBEANS
U.S. corn and wheat futures fell nearly 3 percent each while
soybeans slipped about 1 percent as traders steered clear
of the buy-side before the release on Friday of a U.S.
Department of Agriculture report. GOLD/PRECIOUS METALS
Gold pared losses after sliding more than 1 percent in early
trade as a break higher in the dollar and a drop in oil prices
pushed bullion prices through key support near the $1,655 an
ounce level.
COPPER/BASE METALS
Copper futures steadied, setting the market up for a 10
percent increase this quarter as signs of physical tightness
helped to underpin prices of the industrial metal even as doubts
over demand in top consumer China lingered.
COFFEE/SOFT COMMODITIES
U.S. cocoa futures sank more than 4 percent while arabica
coffee prices tumbled 3 percent in heavy volume, tracking losses
in many other commodity markets as investors' appetite for risk
lessened.
DOLLAR INDEX : Up 0.02 percent
CRB INDEX : Down 1.78 percent, biggest decline since
Dec. 15. (Graphic link.reuters.com/veh47s)
Prices at 3:55 p.m. EST (1955 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 103.22 -2.19 -2.1% 4.4%
Brent crude 122.55 -1.61 -1.3% 14.1%
Natural gas 2.149 -0.133 -5.8% -28.1%
US gold 1652.20 -5.70 -0.3% 5.5%
Gold 1660.19 -2.93 -0.2% 6.2%
US Copper 379.65 0.40 0.1% 10.5%
#VALUE!
Dollar 79.132 0.006 0.0% -1.3%
CRB 305.940 -5.530 -1.8% 0.2%
US corn 604.00 -16.25 -2.6% -6.6%
US soybeans 1355.50 -12.00 -0.9% 13.1%
US wheat 612.50 -18.25 -2.9% -6.2%
US Coffee 176.45 -5.55 -3.0% -22.7%
US Cocoa 2223.00 -72.00 -3.1% 5.4%
US Sugar 24.60 0.34 1.4% 5.9%
US silver 31.992 0.161 0.5% 14.6%
US platinum 1622.70 -12.50 -0.8% 15.5%
US palladium 644.55 -2.80 -0.4% -1.8%
(Editing by David Gregorio)