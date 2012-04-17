(Corrects to LME copper fell $10, not $410)
* Copper maintains below $8,000/tonne
* Soybean prices hit by slower Chinese GDP growth
* CRB Index still down less than 1 pct
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, April 16 Major commodity markets
closed lower on Monday hurt by renewed concerns of a euro zone
debt crisis and sluggish Chinese growth, but losses were less
than on Friday.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell less than 1 percent, ending 0.69
percent lower on Monday, less than the 0.90 percent drop on
Friday.
Natural gas and cocoa finished higher on technical factors,
curbing index losses, as did U.S. crude oil after dropping in
intraday trade.
On Monday, Spain said it may have moved into another
recession and yields on Spanish government debt
topped 6 percent for the first time since December and could
rise further.
A yield beyond 7 percent is widely viewed as not sustainable
for debt costs. The euro hit a two-month low
against the U.S. dollar during the trading session.
China's report on Friday that showed lower-than-expected GDP
growth during the first quarter drove down investor risk
appetite for commodities.
The China data and euro zone worries weighed especially hard
on U.S. corn and wheat, which fell to their lowest in more than
two weeks. The corn and wheat were also pressured lower by rains
that promised more crops.
Chicago Board of Trade corn for May delivery settled 6
cents lower to $6.23-1/4 per bushel. CBOT May wheat ended
7-1/4 cents lower at $6.16-1/4.
CBOT May soybeans ended 16-3/4 cents lower at $14.20 per
bushel. China is the world's largest importer of soybeans.
"There is concern over China's economic growth after last
week's GDP data, which is not just weighing on corn and wheat
but it's adding pressure on the whole commodity complex," said
Ker Chung Yang, a commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
U.S. crude oil eked out gains after trading lower early on
Monday after two companies announced that they would reverse a
key oil pipeline earlier than expected. The reversal would open
up a bottleneck and have crude flow out of the U.S. Midwest
.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 10 cents higher or
0.10 percent on Monday at $102.93, after hitting a low of
$101.80.
London Metal Exchange three-month copper stayed
below $8,000 a tonne, falling $ 10 t o settle at $7,980. Earlier,
it fell to a three-month low of $7,885.25.
U.S. gold futures fell $10.50 an ounce to $1,649.70.
Natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
finished the day 1.77 percent higher at $2.016, but are
down 32.6 percent year-to-date.
Prices at 3:58 p.m. EST (2050 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 103.08 0.25 0.2% 4.3%
Brent crude 118.38 -2.83 -2.3% 10.2%
Natural gas 2.016 0.035 1.8% -32.6%
US gold 1649.70 -10.50 -0.6% 5.2%
Gold 1651.00 -7.58 -0.5% 5.6%
US Copper 362.80 0.10 0.0% 5.6%
#VALUE!
Dollar 79.544 -0.344 -0.4% -0.8%
CRB 300.760 -2.090 -0.7% -1.5%
US corn 623.25 -6.00 -1.0% -3.6%
US soybeans 1420.00 -16.75 -1.2% 18.5%
US wheat 616.25 -7.25 -1.2% -5.6%
US Coffee 174.70 -4.50 -2.5% -23.4%
US Cocoa 2300.00 52.00 2.3% 9.1%
US Sugar 22.90 -0.47 -2.0% -1.4%
US silver 31.373 -0.017 -0.1% 12.4%
US platinum 1575.80 -12.10 -0.8% 12.2%
US palladium 650.70 3.50 0.5% -0.8%
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)