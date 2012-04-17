(Corrects to LME copper fell $10, not $410) * Copper maintains below $8,000/tonne * Soybean prices hit by slower Chinese GDP growth * CRB Index still down less than 1 pct By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, April 16 Major commodity markets closed lower on Monday hurt by renewed concerns of a euro zone debt crisis and sluggish Chinese growth, but losses were less than on Friday. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, fell less than 1 percent, ending 0.69 percent lower on Monday, less than the 0.90 percent drop on Friday. Natural gas and cocoa finished higher on technical factors, curbing index losses, as did U.S. crude oil after dropping in intraday trade. On Monday, Spain said it may have moved into another recession and yields on Spanish government debt topped 6 percent for the first time since December and could rise further. A yield beyond 7 percent is widely viewed as not sustainable for debt costs. The euro hit a two-month low against the U.S. dollar during the trading session. China's report on Friday that showed lower-than-expected GDP growth during the first quarter drove down investor risk appetite for commodities. The China data and euro zone worries weighed especially hard on U.S. corn and wheat, which fell to their lowest in more than two weeks. The corn and wheat were also pressured lower by rains that promised more crops. Chicago Board of Trade corn for May delivery settled 6 cents lower to $6.23-1/4 per bushel. CBOT May wheat ended 7-1/4 cents lower at $6.16-1/4. CBOT May soybeans ended 16-3/4 cents lower at $14.20 per bushel. China is the world's largest importer of soybeans. "There is concern over China's economic growth after last week's GDP data, which is not just weighing on corn and wheat but it's adding pressure on the whole commodity complex," said Ker Chung Yang, a commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. U.S. crude oil eked out gains after trading lower early on Monday after two companies announced that they would reverse a key oil pipeline earlier than expected. The reversal would open up a bottleneck and have crude flow out of the U.S. Midwest . U.S. crude oil futures settled 10 cents higher or 0.10 percent on Monday at $102.93, after hitting a low of $101.80. London Metal Exchange three-month copper stayed below $8,000 a tonne, falling $ 10 t o settle at $7,980. Earlier, it fell to a three-month low of $7,885.25. U.S. gold futures fell $10.50 an ounce to $1,649.70. Natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished the day 1.77 percent higher at $2.016, but are down 32.6 percent year-to-date. Prices at 3:58 p.m. EST (2050 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 103.08 0.25 0.2% 4.3% Brent crude 118.38 -2.83 -2.3% 10.2% Natural gas 2.016 0.035 1.8% -32.6% US gold 1649.70 -10.50 -0.6% 5.2% Gold 1651.00 -7.58 -0.5% 5.6% US Copper 362.80 0.10 0.0% 5.6% #VALUE! Dollar 79.544 -0.344 -0.4% -0.8% CRB 300.760 -2.090 -0.7% -1.5% US corn 623.25 -6.00 -1.0% -3.6% US soybeans 1420.00 -16.75 -1.2% 18.5% US wheat 616.25 -7.25 -1.2% -5.6% US Coffee 174.70 -4.50 -2.5% -23.4% US Cocoa 2300.00 52.00 2.3% 9.1% US Sugar 22.90 -0.47 -2.0% -1.4% US silver 31.373 -0.017 -0.1% 12.4% US platinum 1575.80 -12.10 -0.8% 12.2% US palladium 650.70 3.50 0.5% -0.8% (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)