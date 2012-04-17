* Copper breaks out of three-month low
* Natural gas lower after rising on Monday
* Brent crude drops, U.S. crude rises
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, April 17 Investor sentiment in
commodity markets was buoyed on Tuesday by positive earnings
reports from U.S. companies and a seamless Spanish bond sale
that curbed worries of euro zone debt problems.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global
commodities benchmark, was up more than a half a percent at 0.54
percent on Tuesday, snapping two days of losses.
Commodity markets recovered as Spanish 10-year bond yields
dipped back below the 6 percent level hit on
Monday after sales of the nation's debt went smoothly.
U.S. stock indices were trading higher as Coca-Cola Co
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Johnson & Johnson
reported earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.
Copper was off its three-month low and broke above $8,000.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was trading 0.9 percent higher at $8,055 a tonne at 12:21 p.m.
EDT (1621 GMT), from the $7,980 close on Monday.
Worries over China's slack GDP report released on Friday,
which weighed on Monday's trading, were replaced by market
chatter that the top soybean importer was buying U.S. soybeans
.
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.7 percent
to $14.29-1/4 a bushel by 1620 GMT, after sliding 1.2 percent on
Monday.
U.S. crude oil futures, which lost ground on Monday
,were trading $1.63 per barrel higher at $104.56 as of 12:05
p.m. EDT (1605 GMT).
Brent crude oil prices dipped as a major pipeline
reversal in the U.S. Midwest promised to release trapped U.S.
supplies.
Natural gas, which rose on Monday, lost ground on Tuesday,
brought down by a slack outlook for demand on milder weather
forecasts.
Prices at 12:22 p.m. EST (1622 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US crude 104.46 1.53 1.5% 5.7%
Brent crude 118.25 -0.43 -0.4% 10.1%
Natural gas 1.959 -0.057 -2.8% -34.5%
US gold 1657.70 3.70 0.2% 5.8%
Gold 1651.51 -0.09 0.0% 5.6%
US Copper 364.35 1.55 0.4% 6.0%
LME Copper 8057.00 72.50 0.9% 6.0%
Dollar 79.529 -0.026 0.0% -0.8%
CRB 302.390 1.630 0.5% -1.0%
US corn 623.25 0.00 0.0% -3.6%
US soybeans 1429.00 9.00 0.6% 19.2%
US wheat 622.25 6.00 1.0% -4.7%
US Coffee 173.60 -1.10 -0.6% -23.9%
US Cocoa 2326.00 26.00 1.1% 10.3%
US Sugar 23.14 0.24 1.1% -0.4%
US silver 31.750 0.377 1.2% 13.7%
US platinum 1583.70 7.90 0.5% 12.7%
US palladium 661.05 10.35 1.6% 0.7%
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; editing by Jim Marshall)