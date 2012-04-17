* Copper settles above $8,000
* Grains markets mixed on Chinese demand
* Natural gas biggest loser on day
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, April 17 Commodity markets eked out
gains on Tuesday, lifted by a buoyant stock market and an easing
of euro zone worries after a smooth Spanish bond sale.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global
commodities benchmark, was up 0.54 percent on Tuesday afternoon,
snapping two days of losses, but it pared some gains to finish
the day 0.43 percent higher.
Frothy U.S. stocks set the stage for broad market gains. Of
the 39 S&P 500 companies reporting so far, 74.4 percent have
beat estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A sale of Spanish bonds forced yields lower
and curbed some worry that Spain would not be able to handle its
debt load.
Markets also garnered support from a German ZEW survey that
showed analyst sentiment rising unexpectedly in April to its
highest level since June 2010.
Commodities responded in kind.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended
up $70 at $8,050 a tonne. The so-called red metal hit
three-month lows on Monday.
The greenback-oil correlation was back in action on Tuesday.
Commodities priced in dollars are worth more when the U.S.
dollar sinks.
U.S. crude oil futures, which saw narrow gains on
Monday, ended $1.27 per barrel higher on Tuesday at $104.20, up
1.23 percent.
Brent crude oil prices dipped earlier in the day on
Tuesday, then finished 10 cents higher at $118.78 per barrel, a
gain of 0.08 percent.
Gold ended nearly flat, pulled off its lows by a rally in
the equities markets. U.S. gold futures for June delivery
settled up $1.40 at $1,651.10 an ounce.
In the grains markets, U.S. soybeans ended higher with an
eye toward Chinese demand while corn futures ended lower, less
certain of that export market.
U.S. natural gas prices were the biggest loser on the day,
dropping 3.2 percent and hitting a new 10-year low intraday as
the market remains saturated with production while demand is low
.
Prices at 4:25 p.m. EST (2050 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 104.21 1.28 1.2% 5.4%
Brent crude 118.65 -0.03 0.0% 10.5%
Natural gas 1.951 -0.065 -3.2% -34.7%
US gold 1655.40 1.40 0.1% 5.7%
Gold 1649.69 -1.91 -0.1% 5.5%
US Copper 364.70 1.90 0.5% 6.1%
Dollar 79.547 -0.008 0.0% -0.8%
CRB 302.040 1.280 0.4% -1.1%
US corn 616.75 -6.50 -1.0% -4.6%
US soybeans 1425.75 5.75 0.4% 19.0%
US wheat 615.50 -0.75 -0.1% -5.7%
US Coffee 173.05 -1.65 -0.9% -24.2%
US Cocoa 2319.00 19.00 0.8% 10.0%
US Sugar 23.02 0.12 0.5% -0.9%
US silver 31.674 0.301 1.0% 13.5%
US platinum 1584.70 8.90 0.6% 12.8%
US palladium 661.95 11.25 1.7% 0.9%
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; editing by Jim Marshall)