* Strong U.S. exports, S.American crop worries lift soybeans
* Copper boosted by U.S. home sales data
* Discovery of mad cow disease pushes livestock prices lower
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. soybean prices settled
up near four-year highs on Tuesday on strong exports and concern
about rival crops in South America, while upbeat home sales in
the United States boosted prices of copper which relies on
construction.
News that the U.S. Agriculture Department found its fourth
case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow
disease, broke after trading was closed in agricultural futures,
but livestock futures closed down their daily trading limit on
rumors of the infected cow.
Oil and most other commodities saw minimal price changes as
investors remained cautious about the possibility of another
round of dour economic news out of Europe.
The euro rose just a quarter percent against the
dollar despite solid demand for the Netherlands' debt auction a
day after a budget dispute that toppled the government.
.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, settled up 0.3 percent after 9 of the 19
markets it tracked rose.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/kux77s)
Cocoa was the biggest gainer on the CRB, settling up
nearly 5 percent, followed by arabica coffee, which
climbed close to 3 percent. Traders said both were lifted by the
broader investor interest in commodities.
Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rallied 1.7
percent to their highest levels since July 2008 on strong export
demand for U.S. supplies and renewed concerns about rival crops
in South America, traders said.
CBOT's May soybeans settled up 24 cents at $14.61-1/4
a bushel. The front-month contract topped out at $14.67-1/2, its
highest on a continuous basis since July 21, 2008, during the
session.
"The strong demand base for soybeans ... is leading the
charge higher," said Brian Hoops, analyst for Midwest Market
Solutions.
Soybeans charged to near four-year peaks after industry
publication Oil World lowered its forecast of Argentina's
2011/12 soybean crop to 42.5 million from 44 million because of
drought damage. Traders said there was talk of other forecasters
lowering their estimate of South American production.
The shrinking crop from South America renewed concerns of
tightening old-crop supplies as overseas buyers look to the
United States to fill their import needs. Top buyer China has
bought U.S. soybeans in the past week, a time when South America
bears the brunt of the export load.
In the latest case of mad cow, USDA said there was no human
threat from the animal found affected by the disease in
California as none of its parts had entered the nation's food
supply.
April through December live cattle futures settled
limit-down at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as rumors of the
mad cow case and the threat it posed to meat sales swept through
the market, then recovered slightly in after-hours trading.
Actively traded June hit a contract low of 111.575
cents per lb. June futures were 2.475 cents lower at 112.100
cents in electronic trading on Globex later on Tuesday.
Copper pushed higher after a closely watched survey showed
U.S. home prices rose for the first time in 10 months and U.S.
single-family home sales data for March beat analysts
expectations. .
The market rose over 1 percent in busy dealings, reversing
part of Monday's sharp losses, as the upbeat U.S. housing data
bolstered risk appetite and solid demand at European sovereign
debt sales eased concerns about the euro zone's economic
prospects.
Prices of the red metal held above the psychological $8,000
per tonne level for a sixth straight day Tuesday, garnering
support from a rallying euro versus the dollar and firmer global
equities after the Netherlands saw solid demand at a debt
auction a day after a budget dispute toppled the government.
The London Metal Exchange's benchmark three-month copper
contract ended up 1.31 percent at $8,150 a tonne.
Prices at 4:44 p.m. EDT (2044 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 103.78 0.67 0.7% 5.0%
Brent crude 118.39 -0.32 -0.3% 10.3%
Natural gas 1.975 -0.032 -1.6% -33.9%
US gold 1648.10 11.20 0.7% 5.2%
Gold 1641.04 3.41 0.2% 4.9%
US Copper 367.25 4.65 1.3% 6.9%
Dollar 79.205 -0.213 -0.3% -1.2%
CRB 301.290 0.890 0.3% -1.3%
US corn 618.25 -4.25 -0.7% -4.4%
US soybeans 1461.25 24.00 1.7% 21.9%
US wheat 624.50 -0.50 -0.1% -4.3%
US Coffee 182.50 4.80 2.7% -20.0%
US Cocoa 2325.00 80.00 3.6% 10.2%
US Sugar 22.00 0.09 0.4% -5.3%
US silver 30.746 0.215 0.7% 10.1%
US platinum 1548.10 -8.20 -0.5% 10.2%
US palladium 665.80 -5.10 -0.8% 1.5%