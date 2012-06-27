* Corn futures hit nine-month highs
* US crude settles above $80 per barrel
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 27 Commodity markets rallied
broadly o n W ednesday as destructive crop weather, encouraging
U.S. economic data and an oil workers' strike in Norway lifted
prices despite worries about the euro zone crisis.
Corn futures in Chicago hit a nine-month high and were on
course to their largest three-day rally since 2008 as severe
drought and triple-digit temperatures baked the U.S. crop in its
most vulnerable development phase, pollination.
On the energy front, New York-traded crude oil
settled above $80 a barrel as demand for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods rose more than expected in May and contracts
to buy homes on resale matched a two-year high.
Data showing a drop in U.S. crude and distillate stocks last
week boosted oil prices.
London's Brent crude rose to above $93, erasing
losses in early trading, as the oil workers' strike in Norway
dragged on without any government plan for intervention. Norway
is the world's eighth largest oil exporter.
The rally in oil helped accelerate gains in U.S. stocks,
with shares of energy firms among the biggest gainers.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a barometer for
commodities, was up nearly 1 percent. Fifteen of the 19
commodity markets tracked by the index, including copper, were
up.
But many traders were skeptical the rally would carry
through, pointing to the escalating worries over the euro zone
crisis and doubts that a two-day European Union summit beginning
Thursday would do much to restore confidence.
"You just have some positioning ahead of this EU Summit,"
Matthew Zeman, head of trading at Kingsview Financial in
Chicago, said in reference to the broad commodities rally.
The dollar rose against the euro ahead of an EU summit that
is not expected to deliver any new initiative to ease the bloc's
debt crisis.
Even before the summit, German leader Angela Merkel has
ruled out any plans for her country to share total debt
liability with its embattled neighbors, giving little support to
Italian and Spanish pleas for help. Rome and Madrid have seen
their borrowing costs spiral to a level which, for Spain at
least, would not be sustainable.
December corn on the Chicago Board of Trade, the first
contract to reflect the new-crop harvest and the most active
futures month for the grain, rose nearly 2 percent to above
$6.30 per bushel. The contract has surged nearly 15 percent this
week as traders cut estimates of what had been expected to be a
record harvest.
Much of the southern U.S. Corn Belt is suffering moderate to
severe drought, with portions of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky
in a state of extreme drought. Only scattered showers are
possible later this week, and those were forecast mostly in the
northern part of the region.
"We are losing production on a daily basis," Jefferies Bache
grains analyst Shawn McCambridge said. "We have 100-degree
(Fahrenheit) temperatures and very little rainfall, and it looks
like the extended forecast is more of the same."
Soybean futures also rose sharply, with new-crop November
soy up half a percent at above $14.15 per bushel after
notching a new contract high at nearly $14.40. July wheat
rose almost half a percent to above $7.32.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)