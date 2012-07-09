* Commods, stocks de-couple; investors seek hard assets
* Brent above $100 as Norway's oil strike widens
* Soybeans hit record highs on unyielding US drought
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 9 Commodities jumped on Monday,
breaking from falling stock markets, as oil clambered back above
$100 a barrel on threats Norway's oil industry was headed for
shutdown and soybeans hit record highs on crop damage from heat.
A weaker dollar against the euro also fueled
buying in dollar-denominated commodities among holders of the
single European currency.
Signs that major raw materials consumer China could resort
to more monetary easing added to demand for commodities from
investors seeking a hedge against inflation.
"Commodities surely seem to be decoupling from the equity
markets as investors concerns about the broader economy and
potential monetary easing ar e d r iving them back into the
security of hard assets," said Zachary Oxman, managing director
with TrendMax in Encinitas, California.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
rose 2 percent as the rally extended across the oil,
metals and agricultural markets, including
crops such as coffee, cocoa and sugar.
Stocks on Wall Street closed down after weak economic data
in Asia and signs of more trouble in Europe, underscored by
climbing Spanish and Italian bond yields.
Oil prices jumped 2 percent, with London's Brent rising
above $100 a barrel, as a strike by workers and a planned
lockout by companies threatened to completely shut Norway's
crude oil production.
Statoil, Norway's biggest offshore operator, said on
Monday the company was preparing to start shutting down
production after a midnight deadline (2200 GMT).
The strike, in its third week, has cut oil output from
western Europe's top producer by 13 percent and affected crude
shipments. The government could force an end to the strike but a
labor ministry spokesman said on Sunday there were no immediate
plans to intervene.
Negotiations on Sunday between oil workers and employers
over pay and pensions could not resolve the dispute, raising the
specter of the first complete shutdown of Norway's oil industry
in more than 25 years.
"Crude futures have climbed to new session highs on worries
of a potential shutdown of Norwegian production," said Addison
Armstrong, senior director, market research at Tradition Energy.
Brent crude jumped $2.13 to settle at $100.32 a
barrel, having reached $101.06.
U.S. crude rose $1.54 to settle at $85.99 a barrel,
after trading from $84 to $86.48.
Soybean futures surged to an all-time high price while corn
soared 5 percent and briefly rose its daily limit, as continuing
dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest looked more likely to
decimate yields in America's crop belt.
Three weeks of sustained hot, dry weather across much of the
United States have propelled the grain complex higher with corn
leading the way.
Sizzling temperatures abated in the Corn Belt over the
weekend, but rains this week were expected to miss the areas
that need moisture most. Forecasts indicate that Iowa and
Illinois, the two biggest U.S. corn and soybean producing
states, should be mostly dry for the next 10 days.
"While it's cooler and more pleasant for us, it has not
really helped the crops any. You are still going to get net
drying," said Sterling Smith, a grain analyst for Citigroup in
Chicago.
"A drought doesn't have to be hot. A drought means no rain,
and that's where we are," Smith said.
Front-month soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade
settled up 45-1/4 cents at $16.65 per bushel after reaching
$16.79-1/2, the highest-ever spot soybean price on continuous
charts.
CBOT corn for December ended up 37 cents at $7.30 per
bushel after rising the 40-cent limit to $7.33, a
life-of-contract high.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)